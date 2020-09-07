Pletcher adds to his record as Saratoga meet closes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The training king of Saratoga has regained his spot on the throne.
After two consecutive years of Chad Brown winning the title, Todd Pletcher padded his Saratoga record by capturing his 14th title Monday, the closing day of Saratoga’s 152nd meet. Pletcher finished with 32 wins, four more than Brown. Christophe Clement and Michael Maker tied for third with 20.
Pletcher has won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer seven times and is a cinch to be elected into racing’s hall of fame when he becomes eligible next spring. Still, he didn’t think he’d win the title this year.
“Things were going along pretty well, the horses were running well, but I didn’t anticipate having as good a meet as we did,” Pletcher said. “I didn’t think we’d have as many babies ready, and some of the older horses stepped up.
“It feels great,” he added. “It’s very rewarding for the whole team; a lot of hard work.”
Pletcher loaded up the entry box in the final few days of the meet. He said that wasn’t necessarily all for the title.
“Especially with the babies, they’re up here and training and you want to get a start into them,” he said. “A little bit of a hiatus (upcoming), what’s the condition book, and in some cases we’d be waiting another month or so before having another opportunity to run.”
Pletcher has won his share of meet titles at Gulfstream Park and Belmont Park, also, but admitted that Saratoga is more special.
“I always say Angel Cordero was the one who made it mean something,” Pletcher said of the retired Hall of Fame jockey. “He always fought really hard (here). He’s been texting me the last few days. I think he won 14 here, so it’s cool for me to tie him.”
And, as always, there was that Todd Pletcher humor. He said a couple of weeks into the meet, a friend told him he had picked him to win the training title, saying he got 9-1 odds.
“Ah, I don’t think that was a good enough price,” Pletcher said he told him.
Irad Ortiz won his third Saratoga jockeys’ title with 59, one more than his brother Jose, in a contest that came down to the final race of the meet. Irad previously won Saratoga riding titles in 2015 and 2018. Jose won in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Joel Rosario was third with 48 winners.
Irad even won the title while missing three days because of a sore wrist after bumping it into a gate at the start of a race. His top victory came aboard Improbable in the Grade I Whitney.
“It’s very special,” Irad said. “I tried to push a little bit, to be honest. There are some nice horses and I want to be here.”
He said competing against his brother for the title didn’t feel strange.
“He wants the best for me, I want the best for him,” Irad said.
Hopeful, Lure
Jackie’s Warrior established himself as the best 2-year-old in the East with a geared-down 2 ¼-length win in the Grade I, $250,000 Hopeful.
As he did in his Grade II Saratoga Special victory, Jackie’s Warrior broke sharply and took the lead. He ran a half-mile in 44.83 seconds, but still had plenty left to separate himself from the pack and take it easy in the final 70 yards or so when Joel Rosario asked him to.
“I just told Joel, ‘Let’s not overthink this. He’s the fastest horse in the race,’ said Scott Blasi, assistant to Steve Asmussen.
Blasi said the likely course for the colt is the Grade I Champagne on Oct. 10 at Belmont and then the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile in November at Keeneland.
In the $85,000 Lure, 7-year-old horse Ballagh Rocks ran like a spry, young colt to win by 2 ¼ lengths. He had the longest odds on the board at 7-1, but won the 1 1/16-mile turf race in 1:40.23.
It was the second of three wins on the day for the team of jockey Junior Alvarado and Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott.
“He’s always been one of my favorites,” Mott said of the horse. “When he was a 2-year-old, he actually ran into a tree with one of the riders, but over the years he’s become one of the barn favorites.”
