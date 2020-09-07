Pletcher adds to his record as Saratoga meet closes

Pletcher has won his share of meet titles at Gulfstream Park and Belmont Park, also, but admitted that Saratoga is more special.

“I always say Angel Cordero was the one who made it mean something,” Pletcher said of the retired Hall of Fame jockey. “He always fought really hard (here). He’s been texting me the last few days. I think he won 14 here, so it’s cool for me to tie him.”

And, as always, there was that Todd Pletcher humor. He said a couple of weeks into the meet, a friend told him he had picked him to win the training title, saying he got 9-1 odds.

“Ah, I don’t think that was a good enough price,” Pletcher said he told him.

Irad Ortiz won his third Saratoga jockeys’ title with 59, one more than his brother Jose, in a contest that came down to the final race of the meet. Irad previously won Saratoga riding titles in 2015 and 2018. Jose won in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Joel Rosario was third with 48 winners.

Irad even won the title while missing three days because of a sore wrist after bumping it into a gate at the start of a race. His top victory came aboard Improbable in the Grade I Whitney.