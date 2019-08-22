If there’s some whinnying by Midnight Bisou and Elate in the paddock before Saturday’s Grade I Personal Ensign, it’s probably just horse trash talk.
The pair are familiar rivals and headline the $700,000 stakes for fillies and mares 3 and older on the main track as part of Saratoga Race Course’s Travers Day undercard.
As usual, the undercard is stacked with top performers and betting value. It includes the Grade I Personal Ensign, Forego, Ballerina, H. Allen Jerkens and Sword Dancer, as well as the Grade II Ballston Spa.
Midnight Bisou and Elate met in the Azeri and Apple Blossom this spring at Oaklawn Park. Midnight Bisou, who is a perfect 5 for 5 this year, got the better of things those races, with Azeri placing second and third, respectively.
They split up for their next two, with Midnight Bisou capturing the Ogden Phipps and Molly Pitcher, while Elate won the Fleur de Lis and Delaware Handicap.
While Midnight Bisou is perfect this year, all of her races have been 1 1/16 miles, and the Personal Ensign is 1 1/8 miles. That may give some advantage to Elate, whose last two wins have come at 1 1/8 and 1 1/4 miles.
Still, Midnight Bisou trainer Steve Asmussen feels that his filly’s special connection with jockey Mike Smith means a lot in her races.
“You get into some of these older races, and the number of horses in them has so much to do with how the race shapes up,” Asmussen told the New York Racing Association. “She and Mike have been making beautiful adjustments, regardless of who she is in with, for where she needs to be in a race.”
The stakes action kicks off with the fifth race Saturday, the Forego at 7 furlongs on the main track. Mitole, the 4-5 morning-line favorite, will try to avenge his third in the Alfred G. Vanderbilt here on July 27. That was the first time he had raced at Saratoga, and he’ll meet a known horse-for-the-course here in Promises Fulfilled. As a 3-year-old last year, he won the Amsterdam and H. Allen Jerkens.
Promises Fulfilled, who had a 50 percent interest sold to WinStar Farm this week by owner Robert Baron of Albany, started this year with a fourth in the Golden Shaheen in Dubai. It has taken him a couple of races since then to get back into full form, but a win in the John Nerud on July 6 and a bullet workout Aug. 10 indicate he’s back on his game.
Things stay at 7 furlongs for the Ballerina for fillies and mares. Come Dancing is the 6-5 morning-line favorite for trainer Carlos Martin. A speed horse, she’s won at 7 furlongs and a mile this year, and her only second came in the 1 1/16-mile Ogden Phipps.
Sure to take some betting money is last year’s Test winner, Separationofpowers. Lightly raced this year, she has a third and a first in a pair of stakes. Fresh off her win in the Grade II Honorable Miss here on July 24, Minit to Stardom takes on Grade I competition for the first time in six races since her sixth in last year’s Test.
The final 7-furlong challenge comes in the H. Allen Jerkens, in which Shancelot — a 12 1/2-length winner here in the July 28 Amsterdam — is a predominant favorite. Hog Creek Hustle (8-1 ML) has a first and second since cutting back to a mile or less and will surely come running late.
Things switch to the turf for the Ballston Spa for fillies and mares 3 and up going 1 1/16 miles. The 6-year-old Starship Jubilee will come down from Canada for trainer Kevin Attard to try the Spa for the first time. She’s been second in a pair of Grade II’s at Woodbine, the Nassau and Dance Smartly.
Saratoga’s leading trainer, Chad Brown, has three entered, led by impressive allowance winner here on July 31, Mascha. It was the filly’s first North American race. A win for stablemate and New York-bred Fifty Five would put her over $1 million in career earnings.
After the Personal Ensign, it goes back to the grass for the Grade I Sword Dancer at a mile and a half. Like the Ballston Spa, Brown has three entered. This time his top entrant is Annals of Time, who has a second and first in two allowances this year after missing almost 21 months of competition. The 6-year-old won his 1 3/16-mile allowance here on July 24 by 4 1/2 lengths. Also worth noting is Brown’s Ya Primo, who placed second in the Grade II Bowling Green here on July 27 in his first American race and has two bullet workouts over the Oklahoma Training Track turf since.
The Bowling Green winner, Channel Cat, also returns for this race.
Winston C double
Winston C became the first horse to sweep Saratoga’s two Grade I steeplechase races since Campanile in 1999 with his 8 3/4-length win in the New York Turf Writers Cup on Thursday.
Hall of Fame trainer Jonathan Sheppard added to his record number of wins in the event by notching his 15th with the 5-year-old making just his third North American start.
Winston C picked up 10 pounds from his A.P. Smithwick win here on July 25, carrying 154 and spotting the field 8 to 12 pounds.
“The horse did everything right,” winning jockey Thomas Garner told the New York Racing Association. “I couldn’t put him wrong, really. He’s such an honest, classy little horse. I think there is a lot more to come from him.”
“Ten pounds is a pretty good shift, but he was able to overcome it fairly easily,” Sheppard said. “It never gets old. Each race is a new challenge. He’s a very superior horse, I think.”
