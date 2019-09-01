{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Perfect Alibi pulled through along the rail to beat out Frank’s Rockette and win the 128th Spinaway on Sunday at Saratoga Race Course.

Perfect Alibi paid $12.40 to win with a time of 1:23.44 over seven furlongs.

“She amazes me because she’s just so laid back and doesn’t get excited about anything,” trainer Mark Casse told NYRA. “When the gate opens, she’s tough. I wasn’t sure if she was going to get through (on the rail). I knew if she could just get her head in front, she would probably be fine. What a nice filly.”

The Saratoga summer meet finishes up on Labor Day with 11 races. The Grade II Bernard Baruch will be the ninth race and the Grade I Hopeful will be the 10th race.

