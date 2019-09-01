Spa Recap

Day 39

Favorite of the day: Northern Haze paid $4.10 to win in the third race.

Long shot of the day: Feeling It paid a whopping $49.80 to win in the fifth race.

Feature race of the day: Perfect Alibi won the Spinaway, paying $12.40 to win.

Coming Monday: The Hopeful highlights the Labor Day card that brings the summer to a close.