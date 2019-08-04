SARATOGA SPRINGS — Perfect Alibi scored her first stakes win on Sunday, winning the Grade II, $200,000 Adirondack at Saratoga Race Course.
Perfect Alibi squeezed between horses entering the stretch to challenge the leaders and beat out Frank’s Rockette by a head. The winning time was 1:18.39 over 6 1/2 furlongs.
“I had a good trip,” winning jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. told NYRA. “I broke running because she’s that kind of filly. She has a nice stride. I got a good position on the turn and I just had my hands down and relaxed.
“Turning for home, (Steven) Asmussen’s filly was on the outside, so I didn’t want to make a premature move and try to get through because it looked like (Ricardo) Santana had a lot of horse, so I just waited. They didn’t keep a straight (path), so I got through in between the horses and she responded really well.”
Perfect Alibi, which went off at 6-1, paid $15.40 to win.
An even bigger upset happened in the $1 million Saratoga Derby Invitational Stakes, where A Thread of Blue beat a field of 11. Going off at 13-1, the winner paid $28.40 to win.
In earlier races on Sunday, Celtic Chaos won the John Morrissey Stakes and Fools Gold won the Grade III Fasig-Tipton Waya Stakes.
