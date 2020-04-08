Opening of Oklahoma Training Track and Saratoga stabling area delayed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The New York Racing Association announced Wednesday that the opening of the Oklahoma Training Track and stabling at Saratoga Race Course will be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The area originally was scheduled to be open April 15. NYRA did not give a date that it might be opened. NYRA also said it is working with the New York State Gaming Commission and public health agencies to determine an appropriate and safe date.

NYRA said it is still planning to hold the Saratoga meet, starting Thursday, July 16 and running through Labor Day, Sept. 7.

On Tuesday, BloodHorse reported that Belmont Park backstretch worker Martin Zapata, 63, who worked for trainer Tom Morley's barn, died of COVID-19 on March 26. As of Monday, 20 people living and working on Belmont's backstretch have tested positive for COVID-19.

Racing is currently suspended in New York. Belmont is scheduled to open for racing April 24.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1