Olympiad rallies from Whitney loss to win Jockey Gold Cup Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Coming off his only defeat of the year, Olympiad turned in an impressive victory in the $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.

Olympiad earned an automatic entry into the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 5 at Keeneland with his sixth win in seven starts this year. The exception was a fourth-place finish in the Whitney at Saratoga last time out.

“It’s gratifying to see him come back,” trainer Bill Mott told NYRA. “The (performance) the other day was almost too bad to be true considering the form he had been in the previous five races. It was just good to see him bounce back. He’s a Grade I winner, he’s won six out of seven races this year and he’s got a pretty good record for himself.”

Olympiad pulled past Tax in the final turn and held off the field for a two-length victory. Americanrevolution finished second with First Captain third.

“We’re still scratching our heads to be honest (about the Whitney),” jockey Junior Alvarado said. “He just didn’t run his race last time. ... I’m so happy today he redeemed himself. He showed up. He’s the horse we always thought and we’re going with a win into the Breeders’ Cup.”

In the Grade II Flower Bowl stakes, Virginia Joy upset favorite War Like Goddess to earn a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf. Earlier, Annapolis won the Grade III Saranac.

The summer meet concludes with two busy days of racing on Sunday and Monday. Sunday’s 12-race schedule is highlighted by the Grade I Spinaway Stakes, while Monday’s card offers the Grade I Hopeful Stakes.