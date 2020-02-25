NYRA to remove hospitality tent to increase space for fans at Saratoga track

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The New York Racing Association announced Tuesday that it will remove the group hospitality tent positioned alongside the paddock at Saratoga Race Course to increase the amount of space available to fans.

The tent's removal will return 240 square feet of picnic space to fans.

The tent will be eliminated in time for this summer's meet, scheduled to start on Thursday, July 16, and run through Labor Day, Sept. 7.

"A great deal of what makes Saratoga so special is the ability to see both the horses and jockeys up close," NYRA CEO and President David O'Rourke said in a news release. "We are removing the paddock tent in order to offer more fans the exciting opportunity to watch these incredible athletes as they parade through the paddock prior to each race."

While the tent's removal restores some space originally used by fans, NYRA still has its broadcast tent in a spot alongside the paddock that fans could formerly occupy.

"The fans at Saratoga are instrumental in making Saratoga such a special and treasured place," said Saratoga Race Course Local Advisory Board Chairman Joseph Torani. "We applaud NYRA for making it possible for an even greater number of fans to enjoy an unobstructed view of the paddock."

Following the opening weekend, racing will be held five days per week, Wednesdays through Sundays, with the final day on Labor Day.

