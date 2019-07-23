SARATOGA SPRINGS — The New York Racing Association will pay tribute to the nation's service members and veterans during Military Appreciation Day on Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course.
The day features free grandstand admission for all United States military service members and veterans with valid military ID or proof of military service.
This year's event will pay special tribute to the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which occurred on June 6, 1944. NYRA will recognize the legacy of former Saratoga Springs mayor and Glens Falls native Ellsworth Jones, who was among the first U.S. paratroopers to drop into France during the early hours of the D-Day invasion. Jones was severely wounded five days later and received a Bronze Star for his heroism.
His younger brother and also Glens Falls native Sgt. John F. Jones was lost during a bombing mission over China later that same year and is among the 72,000-plus Americans still listed as missing in action from World War II.
