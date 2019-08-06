{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The New York Racing Association will honor police officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics during First Responders Day on Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course.

There is free grandstand admission for all first responders with proper identification. The FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums will perform on the track apron following the sixth race at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Numerous local police, fire and emergency service departments will host activities and demonstrations at the Coca-Cola Saratoga Pavilion throughout the afternoon.

Wednesday also marks the second giveaway of the meet: a Saratoga camouflage baseball cap, free with admission while supplies last.

