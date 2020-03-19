NYRA suspends live racing at Aqueduct Racetrack

OZONE PARK — The New York Racing Association on Thursday announced the suspension of live horse racing at Aqueduct Racetrack until further notice because of coronavirus.

NYRA’s official press release said a backstretch worker who lives and works at Belmont Park tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus. The worker has been quarantined since March 13.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“This individual and his roommate have been in isolation since prior to racing last Friday and as such did not travel to Aqueduct for live racing,” NYRA CEO and President Dave O’Rourke said in the press release. “We are working with the County and State departments of health to ensure proper quarantine and sterilization practices will continue to be followed moving forward.

“We are focused on ensuring the health and safety of our entire backstretch community, as well as the horses in their care,” O’Rourke added. “Accordingly, we are immediately suspending racing operations until further notice to devote all our attention and resources to this effort.”

Racing at Aqueduct, which is conducted from Friday through Sunday in March, is postponed until further notice. No decision has been made on the upcoming Aqueduct stakes schedule, including the Grade 2 Wood Memorial, which is scheduled for April 4. The Belmont Park backstretch and its facilities remain open to horsemen and operational for training. Owners are not permitted access to the backstretch until further notice. Stabling and training at Aqueduct was closed permanently on Jan. 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0