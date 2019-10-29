SARATOGA SPRINGS — The 2020 Saratoga thoroughbred meet is pointing to a five-day a week schedule similar to 2019 that took in record handles, according to a New York Racing Association statement.
NYRA Director of Communications Pat McKenna released the following statement about the 2020 meet:
"Since the conclusion of the 2019 meet, NYRA has conducted a thorough analysis of the season and engaged in conversations with local and industry stakeholders, including the Saratoga Race Course Local Advisory Board, the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce and the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association. Based on the findings, NYRA anticipates maintaining a schedule that is consistent with the 2019 season, which generated record-breaking all-sources handle and paid attendance that surpassed one million fans for the fifth consecutive season.”
The Times-Union reported Tuesday that the meet is expected to start July 16 and stretch seven weeks with dark days on Mondays and Tuesdays pending approval.
“The New York Racing Association will formally announce its racing schedule for the 2020 Saratoga meet in short order, following the required approval from the New York State Gaming Commission," McKenna wrote in a statement.
Last year, Saratoga Race Course took in a record handle of $705,343,946 despite racing being canceled July 20 due to a heat wave entirely and for severe weather stopping racing after four races on July 25. Final paid attendance was 1,056,053.
