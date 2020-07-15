NYRA rolls out two things to make betting on Saratoga easier

SARATOGA SPRINGS — On Wednesday, the New York Racing Association announced two moves that will make it more convenient for fans to bet on this year's race meet, which is currently closed to spectators due to the coronavirus.

The first is the creation of NYRA Bets Gift Cards. Available in $50 denominations, they can be used to deposit funds automatically into a NYRA Bets account to bet the Saratoga meet, as well as other racetracks nationwide.

The gift cards are on sale (cash only) at Stewart's Shops across the Capital Region, including Warren County.

NYRA Bets Gift Cards can be used to fund both active and new NYRA Bets accounts. Fans who open a new NYRA Bets account with a NYRA Bets Gift Card will be eligible for a deposit match from their initial deposit.

Each card includes a unique four-digit PIN. After purchasing the gift card, fans simply enter the PIN into their new or existing NYRA Bets account. The $50 will be available immediately to use when betting with NYRA Bets.

NYRA also announced that daily Post Parade programs will be available for sale at retail shops throughout the Capital Region, including Stewart's Shops, Price Chopper, Hannaford, Cumberland Farms, Xtra Mart, and 7-Eleven.

Post Parade programs include each day's entries, past performances and additional racing information.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0