NYRA rolls out two things to make betting on Saratoga easier

SARATOGA SPRINGS — On Wednesday, the New York Racing Association announced two moves that will make it more convenient for fans to bet on this year's race meet, which is currently closed to spectators due to the coronavirus.

The first is the creation of NYRA Bets Gift Cards. Available in $50 denominations, they can be used to deposit funds automatically into a NYRA Bets account to bet the Saratoga meet, as well as other racetracks nationwide.

The gift cards are on sale (cash only) at Stewart's Shops across the Capital Region, including Warren County.

NYRA Bets Gift Cards can be used to fund both active and new NYRA Bets accounts. Fans who open a new NYRA Bets account with a NYRA Bets Gift Card will be eligible for a deposit match from their initial deposit.

Each card includes a unique four-digit PIN. After purchasing the gift card, fans simply enter the PIN into their new or existing NYRA Bets account. The $50 will be available immediately to use when betting with NYRA Bets.

NYRA also announced that daily Post Parade programs will be available for sale at retail shops throughout the Capital Region, including Stewart's Shops, Price Chopper, Hannaford, Cumberland Farms, Xtra Mart, and 7-Eleven.

Post Parade programs include each day's entries, past performances and additional racing information.

Stakes Schedule

July 16 — Schuylerville (Grade III)

July 16 — Peter Pan (Grade III)

July 17 — Shine Again

July 17 — De La Rose

July 18 — Coaching Club American Oaks (Grade I)

July 18 — National Museum of Racing Hall Of Fame (Grade II)

July 19 — Lake Placid (Grade II)

July 22 — Lubash

July 23 — A. P. Smithwick (Grade I steeplechase)

July 23 — Statue Of Liberty

July 24 — Quick Call (Grade III)

July 25 — Alfred G. Vanderbilt (Grade I)

July 25 — Ballston Spa (Grade II)

July 26 — Bernard Baruch (Grade II)

July 29 — Dayatthespa

July 30 — John Morrissey Handicap

July 31 — Coronation Cup

Aug. 1 — Whitney (Grade I)

Aug. 1 — Personal Ensign (Grade I)

Aug. 1 — H. Allen Jerkens Memorial (Grade I)

Aug. 1 — Bowling Green (Grade II)

Aug. 1 — Caress

Aug. 2 — Birdstone

Aug. 5 — Summer Colony

Aug. 6 — Cab Calloway

Aug. 7 — Saratoga Special (Grade II)

Aug. 8 — Travers (Grade I)

Aug. 8 — Ballerina Handicap (Grade I)

Aug. 8 — Test (Grade I)

Aug. 8 — Troy (Grade III)

Aug. 8 — Waya (Grade III)

Aug. 9 — Alydar

Aug. 12 — Adirondack (Grade II)

Aug. 13 — Union Avenue Handicap

Aug. 14 — Perfect Sting

Aug. 15 — Saratoga Derby Invitational

Aug. 15 — Alabama (Grade I)

Aug. 16 — Saratoga Oaks Invitational

Aug. 19 — Bolton Landing

Aug. 20 — New York Turf Writers Cup (Grade I steeplechase)

Aug. 20 — Tale of the Cat

Aug. 21 — Skidmore

Aug. 22 — Fourstardave Handicap (Grade I)

Aug. 23 — Diana (Grade I)

Aug. 26 — Mahony

Aug. 27 — Times Square Division

Aug. 27 — Smart N Fancy

Aug. 28 — Lake George (Grade III)

Aug. 29 — Sword Dancer (Grade I)

Aug. 29 — Forego (Grade I)

Aug. 29 — Amsterdam (Grade II)

Aug. 29 — Saranac (Grade III)

Aug. 30 — Shuvee (Grade III)

Sept. 2 — With Anticipation (Grade III)

Sept. 3 — P. G. Johnson

Sept. 3 — Park Avenue Division

Sept. 4 — Albany

Sept. 4 — Fleet Indian

Sept. 4 — Funny Cide

Sept. 4 — Seeking the Ante

Sept. 4 — West Point Handicap

Sept. 4 — Yaddo Handicap

Sept. 5 — Woodward Handicap (Grade I)

Sept. 5 — Glens Falls (Grade II)

Sept. 5 — Prioress (Grade II)

Sept. 5 — Jim Dandy (Grade II)

Sept. 6 — Spinaway (Grade I)

Sept. 6 — Honorable Miss (Grade II)

Sept. 6 — Lucky Coin

Sept. 7 — Hopeful (Grade I)

Sept. 7 — Lure

