SARATOGA SPRINGS — The New York Racing Association announced Wednesday it will offer a series of races restricted to 2-year-olds purchased for $45,000 or less at the upcoming Saratoga Race Course meet.

The races will be offered in the first condition book of the Saratoga meet for purses of $75,000. In a release, Martin Panza, NYRA's senior vice president of racing operations, said he thinks the series will further support the smaller trainers and owners.

Saratoga opens July 11 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 2. Racing will be conducted Wednesdays through Sundays, but there will be racing on Labor Day.

