NYRA names new race caller, announcer after contract talks fail with Collmus

The New York Racing Association appointed John Imbriale to the position of race caller and track announcer on Wednesday. He takes over the position for Larry Collmus, who will continue to work for NBC Sports in calling Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup races.

Imbriale will become the voice for Saratoga Race Course, Belmont Park and Aqueduct Racetrack.

Imbriale is a familiar face to New York horse racing fans. He began working for NYRA in 1979 and became Tom Durkin's backup in 1990. He has since been part of NYRA's race-calling team at all three tracks. He most often calls races at Aqueduct, when Durkin and Collmus typically took winter vacations. He had other roles at NYRA, including working on the popular "Inside Racing" program and most recently serving as the director of television production.

"In a sense, this is a job for which I've been preparing for years," Imbriale said in a release. "I've been so lucky to be surrounded by incredible race callers during my career. I learned from all of them and these lessons live with me to this day. I'm humbled by the trust placed in me by NYRA and look forward to calling races for the best fans in the sport."

Dave O'Rourke, NYRA CEO and president, called Imbriale "a central part of the fabric" of New York thoroughbred racing.