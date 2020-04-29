NYRA has plan for running Saratoga without fans

In response to remarks made by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his daily coronavirus briefing earlier, the New York Racing Association released a statement Wednesday saying it has a plan to operate racing at Saratoga Race Course without fans if necessary.
This summer’s Saratoga meet is scheduled to begin on July 16 and run through Labor Day.
At his briefing, Cuomo was asked about the Saratoga meet running with fans in attendance, and he expressed skepticism.
“You can’t open an attraction that could bring people from across the state to that attraction and overwhelm a region,” Cuomo said. “I don’t think you can open unless we do it statewide. There is such a pent-up demand to get out of the house — You open Saratoga and I guarantee you have the highest attendance in the history of the Saratoga Race (Course) You will have people from the entire northeast region driving to Saratoga.”
Cuomo added that “density is not our friend,” and expressed doubt that people would stay 6 feet apart. He reiterated a desire he has said before about needing to coordinate with New Jersey and Connecticut.”
In a statement from Patrick McKenna, NYRA’s director of communications, he applauded the governor’s leadership throughout the crisis, but noted that horse racing can safely be held without attendees.
McKenna noted that Gov. Cuomo encouraged sports entities to create plans how they could operate without fans, and that NYRA doing so with just the support staff required to be there under the state’s rules, “would support the small businesses and hourly workers who form the backbone of the sport.”
NYRA held some racing at Aqueduct without fans through March 15, when it canceled racing indefinitely. In the meantime, trainers and essential backstretch workers have been caring for the horses at Belmont Park, where, McKenna noted, it would like to start racing without fans.
McKenna said the same could be done at Saratoga.
“These plans prioritize the health and safety of employees, horsemen and the backstretch community and include a broad array of risk mitigation strategies developed according to the most updated heath guidance,” McKenna said.
McKenna said that resuming racing could provide a small sense of normalcy for fans across the country and noted they could watch on television. He noted that NYRA serves as “the cornerstone of an industry that generates more than 19,000 jobs in the state and $3 billion in annual economic impact.”
Saratoga, widely regarded as the premier horse meet in the United States, has always had the biggest economic impact. Last year, in just 38 1/2 of the originally scheduled 40 days of racing, the track set a record in total handle (or money bet) of $705,343,946. The final paid attendance was 1,056,053.
Without fans, the handle surely will go down, as not everyone will want to set up an online wagering account.
Also, in a 2014 study prepared for the Saratoga County Industrial Development Agency, it was found that horse racing generated a regional economic impact of 2,590 jobs, $101 million in wages and earnings and $237 million in sales while contributing $6.8 million in local government revenue and $7.4 million in revenue for state government.
