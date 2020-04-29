NYRA has plan for running Saratoga without fans

McKenna noted that Gov. Cuomo encouraged sports entities to create plans how they could operate without fans, and that NYRA doing so with just the support staff required to be there under the state’s rules, “would support the small businesses and hourly workers who form the backbone of the sport.”

NYRA held some racing at Aqueduct without fans through March 15, when it canceled racing indefinitely. In the meantime, trainers and essential backstretch workers have been caring for the horses at Belmont Park, where, McKenna noted, it would like to start racing without fans.

McKenna said the same could be done at Saratoga.

“These plans prioritize the health and safety of employees, horsemen and the backstretch community and include a broad array of risk mitigation strategies developed according to the most updated heath guidance,” McKenna said.

McKenna said that resuming racing could provide a small sense of normalcy for fans across the country and noted they could watch on television. He noted that NYRA serves as “the cornerstone of an industry that generates more than 19,000 jobs in the state and $3 billion in annual economic impact.”