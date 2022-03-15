NYRA announces Saratoga stakes schedule

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The New York Racing Association on Tuesday announced its stakes schedule for the 2022 Saratoga Race Course meet.

The 40-day summer meet, which is scheduled to begin on July 14 and run through Sept. 5, will include 77 stakes worth $22.6 million in total purses, a $1.1 million increase over last year.

The Grade I, $1.25 million Travers is set for its 153rd running on Aug. 27, and the Grade I, $1 million Whitney is scheduled for Aug. 6.

The meet opens with the Grade III, $175,000 Schuylerville for 2-year-old fillies and the inaugural running of the 1-mile, $135,000 Wilton. The latter will be the debut of the reconstructed Wilson chute, last used in 1992, and marks the return of 1-mile races to the main track.

Following the four-day opening weekend, racing will be conducted five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, at the race course.

The first Grade I stakes of the season, the $500,000 Diana for fillies and mares is set for July 16. The Grade I, $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks is set for July 23.

The Grade II, $600,000 Jim Dandy, the local Travers prep, is set for July 30, along with the Grade I, $350,000 Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap.

Aug. 6 will feature three Grade I events: the Whitney, the $500,000 Test and the $1 million Caesars Saratoga Derby Invitational. The Grade II, $250,000 Glens Falls is also set for Whitney Day.

The Grade I, $500,000 Fourstardave Handicap is set for Aug. 13, and the Grade I, $600,000 Alabama is scheduled for Aug. 20.

Travers weekend includes six stakes on Aug. 27, including the Travers and four other Grade I stakes: the Sword Dancer, Personal Ensign, Forego and the H. Allen Jerkens Memorial. The Grade I, $500,000 Ballerina is set for Aug. 28.

The meet concludes on Sept. 5 with the Grade I, $300,000 Hopeful.

