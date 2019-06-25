SARATOGA SPRINGS — The New York Racing Association has announced its four premium giveaways this summer at Saratoga Race Course.
All giveaways are free with paid admission, while supplies last.
There will also be an exclusive giveaway for season pass and season ticket holders on Opening Day, July 11: a white cooling towel featuring the red Saratoga logo, while supplies last.
Gates open at 11 a.m. each day, including weekends, with the exception of Travers Day, Aug. 24.
The Saratoga Race Course premium giveaways are as follows: July 14 — Saratoga picnic cooler; Aug. 7 — Saratoga baseball cap; Aug. 21 — Saratoga beach towel; and Sept. 1 — Saratoga zip-up hoodie sweatshirt.
Season admission passes may be purchased at NYRA.com/Saratoga and in-person at nearly 150 Stewart's Shops locations throughout the Capital Region. A season pass provides fans with admission to all 40 days of racing at Saratoga Race Course. The cost for a 2019 grandstand season pass is $50, and a clubhouse season pass is $75.
Following opening weekend, racing at Saratoga will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays. The meet ends on Labor Day, Sept. 2.
