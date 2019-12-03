{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — NYRA announced the 2020 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course will mirror the 2019 schedule which started earlier and featured five days of racing.

Opening day will be Thursday, July 16 and continue through Sunday, July 19. Racing will resume on Wednesday, July 22 through Labor Day, acccording ot a news release.

According to NYRA, the announcement follows a thorough review and analysis of the record-breaking 2019 meet at Saratoga Race Course, which occurred across the same schedule and generated more than $700 million in all-sources handle. 

The meet did experience a rash of weather cancellations from severe weather to extreme heat.

"The changes we made to the 2019 season received an overwhelmingly positive response from our horsemen, fans and the community. We asked the local and racing communities for their feedback to these changes following the conclusion of the meet. Given their support, and to maintain consistency and stability for our fans and stakeholders, we will conduct a similar racing schedule in 2020," said NYRA CEO & President Dave O'Rourke.

NYRA will issue a complete stakes schedule for the 2020 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course in the near future.

