 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No stopping Snap Decision in Sheppard Handicap

  • 0

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Snap Decision scored a commanding victory on Wednesday in the Jonathan Sheppard Handicap, a Grade I steeplechase at Saratoga Race Course.

“Look, I’m 30 years of age, I’ve been riding for 15 years and he’s a horse of a lifetime and if I’m just mentioning the horse’s name, I get emotional about him,” jockey Graham Watters told NYRA. “He’s an absolute legend of an animal. He’s a tiger. All I’ve got to do is unleash him. I’ll never come across another one of him. I’ve just got to soak it all up.”

Snap Decision has won $822,334 in 35 career starts. Despite carrying the high weight in Wednesday’s race, the horse pulled away down the stretch to win by 13 1/4 lengths.

“He’s got the biggest engine by far of any horse I’ve ever ridden,” Watters said. “I just let him use it. Simple.”

People are also reading…

In the Cab Calloway division of the New York Stallion Series, Dakota Gold posted his fourth victory in six career starts. The favorite, who went off at 1-5, paid $2.60 on a $2 win bet. Marinara Sauced finished second by a length.

Wednesday’s card kicked off Alabama Week at the track, highlighted by the $600,000 race of that name on Saturday.

Spa Recap

Day 24

Favorite of the day: Dakota Gold's win in the ninth race was worth $2.60 on a $2 win bet.

Long shot of the day: A winning bet on Socially Selective in the fifth race yielded $28.

Feature races: Dakota Gold was a winner in the New York Stallion Series ($2.60) and Snap Decision won the Jonathan Sheppard Handicap ($3.10).

Coming Thursday: Another division of the New York Stallions Series runs as the ninth race.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA avoids scheduling games on Election Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News