No stopping Snap Decision in Sheppard Handicap

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Snap Decision scored a commanding victory on Wednesday in the Jonathan Sheppard Handicap, a Grade I steeplechase at Saratoga Race Course.

“Look, I’m 30 years of age, I’ve been riding for 15 years and he’s a horse of a lifetime and if I’m just mentioning the horse’s name, I get emotional about him,” jockey Graham Watters told NYRA. “He’s an absolute legend of an animal. He’s a tiger. All I’ve got to do is unleash him. I’ll never come across another one of him. I’ve just got to soak it all up.”

Snap Decision has won $822,334 in 35 career starts. Despite carrying the high weight in Wednesday’s race, the horse pulled away down the stretch to win by 13 1/4 lengths.

“He’s got the biggest engine by far of any horse I’ve ever ridden,” Watters said. “I just let him use it. Simple.”

In the Cab Calloway division of the New York Stallion Series, Dakota Gold posted his fourth victory in six career starts. The favorite, who went off at 1-5, paid $2.60 on a $2 win bet. Marinara Sauced finished second by a length.

Wednesday’s card kicked off Alabama Week at the track, highlighted by the $600,000 race of that name on Saturday.