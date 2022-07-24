'No contest' called in Saratoga's 7th race

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A rare "no contest" was declared in a race at Saratoga Race Course on Sunday.

Results of the seventh race were nullified when workers had trouble getting the starting gate off the turf course. A mechanical issue with a tractor caused a delay in moving the gate out of the way, according to the New York Racing Association.

The gate was removed, but by that time, an outrider had alerted jockey to the problem on the back stretch. Some jockeys pulled up, which affected the outcome of the race. All wagers were refunded to bettors.

“Ensuring a safe racing environment for jockeys and horses is paramount,” Pat McKenna, NYRA's Vice President of Communications, said in a press release. “Our outriders are highly skilled and experienced professionals who made a swift decision today based on concern for the safety of the jockeys and horses in the heat of competition."

In Sunday's featured race, Clairiere won the Grade II Shuvee, besting a field of four horses over 9 furlongs. Malathaat finished second by 1 1/2 lengths.

“She broke really well," winning jockey Joel Rosario told NYRA. "There wasn’t a lot of room between the three-eighths and the quarter-pole and I just had to be there because they were going really slow. She responded really well when I asked her.

“She was there for me. I was always looking to see where there was room to go and it looked like it opened up inside, and I just had to go with that. She did great.”

SPA RECAP Day 9 Favorite of the day: Swiftsure returned $4.20 on a winning ticket in the eighth race. Long shot of the day: Emboite paid $20 on a $2 win ticket in the 10th race. Feature race winner: Clairiere won the Grade II Shuvee Stakes, paying $5 to win. Coming up: Saratoga goes dark for two days before returning to action on Wednesday, when the Honorable Miss Handicap will be the featured race.