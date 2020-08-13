You have permission to edit this article.
Newly Minted wins Union Avenue Stakes
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A four-month layoff wasn’t a problem for Newly Minted, who won the $85,000 Union Avenue on Thursday at Saratoga Race Course.

The 4-year-old took the lead coming out of the far turn, but later drifted off the rail and lightly bumped with Ratajkowski before fending off Mrs. Orb to win by a neck, going 7 furlongs in 1 minute, 23.84 seconds. The stewards ruled no change after an inquiry.

It was the first win in three starts this year for Newly Minted, bred in Chestertown by Chester and Mary Broman and who improved to 2 for 2 at the Spa. Jose Lezcano rode for trainer Linda Rice.

Spa Recap

Day 21

Favorite of the day: Bray won the eighth, paying $5.60.

Long shot of the day: Miss Marissa won the sixth, paying $42.20.

Feature race winner: Newly Minted won the Union Avenue, paying $6.20.

Coming Friday: The $100,000 Perfect Sting Stakes.

