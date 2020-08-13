Newly Minted wins Union Avenue Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A four-month layoff wasn’t a problem for Newly Minted, who won the $85,000 Union Avenue on Thursday at Saratoga Race Course.

The 4-year-old took the lead coming out of the far turn, but later drifted off the rail and lightly bumped with Ratajkowski before fending off Mrs. Orb to win by a neck, going 7 furlongs in 1 minute, 23.84 seconds. The stewards ruled no change after an inquiry.

It was the first win in three starts this year for Newly Minted, bred in Chestertown by Chester and Mary Broman and who improved to 2 for 2 at the Spa. Jose Lezcano rode for trainer Linda Rice.

