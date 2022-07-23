Nest romps to win in Coaching Club American Oaks

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Nest showed all of her impressive talents Saturday in racing to a 12 1/4-length victory in the Grade 1, $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga Race Course.

The Todd Pletcher-trained 3-year-old filly pulled away to win the 106th running of the 9-furlong race under jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. to defeat Secret Oath, a reversal of their result in the Kentucky Oaks back in May.

Nest's victory gave Pletcher his record-extending eighth in the CCA Oaks, and returned $3.90 as the betting favorite.

"She's showed up every race of her life," Pletcher told NYRA.com. "The last two trips, she was sort of bottled up in both the Oaks and the Belmont, and she had no place to go. She could have advanced sooner than she did, but she still closed well. That was one of the things we were working on today."

In the Grade 3, $200,000 Caress, long shot Robin Sparkles — sent off at 15-1 odds — led from wire-to-wire in winning the 5 1/2 furlong turf sprint for older fillies and mares. She and jockey Javier Castellano held off a late-closing Souper Sensational to win by a head.

Racing continues Sunday with a 10-race card at the Spa, featuring the Grade 2, $200,000 Shuvee in Race 5. First post is 1:05 p.m.