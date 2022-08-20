Nest a commanding winner in Alabama

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Nest ran like a champion 3-year-old filly on Saturday, winning the Grade I Alabama by 4 1/4 lengths.

Nest overcame a shaky start to beat out Secret Oath for the second straight race and give trainer Todd Pletcher his fourth Alabama victory.

“That was a special performance today,” Pletcher said. “To see her come back and it seemed like she hardly drew a deep breath. I was a little concerned at the start, she got away in a bit of a tangle. I was hoping we’d get a good position and we ended up getting the position that we wanted. It was a little hairy for the first couple of strides, but after that it was all her.”

After stumbling out of the gate, Nest quickly gained position behind early leader She’s Keen. Nest took the lead in the final turn and pulled away in the stretch.

“She stumbled a little bit, but she recovered so fast,” jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. said. “I can’t be more happier than that. It means a lot (to win). It’s a nice race, a nice filly. What can I say? I’m so happy. I can’t tell you she’s the best filly in the country because we have to respect the other divisions, but honestly, with a clear trip she’s pretty nice.”

“I’ve stood in this grandstand and applauded a lot of champions, but never my own,” Aron Wellman of Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners told NYRA. “In the last month, twice now, from the eighth pole to the wire, I’ve applauded Nest. She’s something special and she proved she’s a champion today.”

Nest went off as the 1-5 favorite and paid $2.70. The filly has won four of six starts this year, finished second in the Belmont Stakes and will likely now be considered the top 3-year-old filly.

Secret Oath finished second to Nest, just as she had in the Coaching Club American Oaks in July.

“We got outrun,” Secret Oath trainer D. Wayne Lukas said. “We had a shot at her at the top of the stretch. We had our style today and I thought Luis (Saez) rode a real good race. A little bit slow on the fractions early on. That probably set up for her (Nest) to kick on, but we were supposed to kick on, too. No excuses, we got beat.”

Earlier on Alabama Day, Haughty led all the way to win the Grade II Lake Placid, the horse’s third win in six career starts. Caravel won the ungraded Smart N Fancy stakes, the horse’s 10th lifetime win.