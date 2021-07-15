Nearly 28,000 fans turn out for flat track's opener

SARATOGA SPRINGS — There were hiccups, certainly. The staffing shortage every business is experiencing was felt at Saratoga Race Course on Thursday, the opening day of the 40-day thoroughbred meet. The day included long lines of cars on Union Avenue and long lines inside the grounds.

But hiccups are temporary.

As Don Roberts stood at the fence of the horse path watching horses return from paddock schooling, he wore a smile that said all was right with the world.

“I got up here at 4:30 this morning, saved the (picnic) table and my friends all came up,” said Roberts, of Halfmoon. “We’ve got about 11 or 12 of us today.”

Roberts said the group is always the same and has been attending opening day for at least the past 15 years. A fan of watching the horses train in the mornings, he said he missed the Saratoga meet a lot last year, when COVID-19 restrictions meant no fans.

“It’s going to mean a lot when, at the first race, the crowd yells, ‘And they’re off at Saratoga,’” Roberts said.