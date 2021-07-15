Nearly 28,000 fans turn out for flat track's opener

SARATOGA SPRINGS — There were hiccups, certainly. The staffing shortage every business is experiencing was felt at Saratoga Race Course on Thursday, the opening day of the 40-day thoroughbred meet. The day included long lines of cars on Union Avenue and long lines inside the grounds.
But hiccups are temporary.
As Don Roberts stood at the fence of the horse path watching horses return from paddock schooling, he wore a smile that said all was right with the world.
“I got up here at 4:30 this morning, saved the (picnic) table and my friends all came up,” said Roberts, of Halfmoon. “We’ve got about 11 or 12 of us today.”
Roberts said the group is always the same and has been attending opening day for at least the past 15 years. A fan of watching the horses train in the mornings, he said he missed the Saratoga meet a lot last year, when COVID-19 restrictions meant no fans.
“It’s going to mean a lot when, at the first race, the crowd yells, ‘And they’re off at Saratoga,’” Roberts said.
When most of the 27,760 fans on hand yelled the words, it sounded like a refrain at a rock concert. And nearly 2 minutes later, the first of several signs that it was a day to celebrate Saratoga showed itself. The jockey silks for winning owner and trainer Robertino Diodoro weren’t available, so Irad Ortiz Jr. guided Charlie’sarchangel into the winner’s circle wearing the Saratoga silks: red with a white Saratoga emblem.
“I’ve been coming to opening day forever,” said Gansevoort’s Don Zarzycki, a guidance counselor and athletic director at Salem Central School. “Missed a day here and there, but (coming) for over 30 years.”
Zarzycki’s party consisted mostly of people from his son’s neighborhood in Saratoga Springs. His son Ben and wife Mackenzie brought their 8-month-old daughter Madeline, and she had the ultimate ride. Attached to the front of her comfortable-looking stroller was a little fan, so she had a cover to block the sun and constant air flow.
“She’s doing better than all of us,” joked Ben Zarzycki, who said it would be the first of many opening days for his daughter.
Don Zarzycki correctly observed that this year’s crowd seemed bigger — attendance for the 2019 opening day was 22,591 — but he wasn’t too surprised given the New York Racing Association’s range of advertising.
“I was in Florida last week,” Don said. “There were advertisements for Saratoga opening down there, and people were all excited about it.”
A couple of things that almost always happen at Saratoga are seeing a horse for the course and seeing a talented horse make a winning return to racing in a race that might be a step below where he or she normally runs. Those both happened Thursday, as Five Alarm Robin, a 5-year-old mare, earned just her third win in 13 races — but her second at the Spa — in the sixth race.
And Golden Pal, last seen winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint in November, returned to racing after ankle surgery and comfortably won the Grade III Quick Call. He, too, has two of his three wins at Saratoga, having captured the Skidmore here last year.
“This is great, this is everything in American racing: Saratoga in the summer, especially being open today,” Golden Pal trainer Wesley Ward said.
If there were those who still didn’t believe that higher powers were looking out for Saratoga on Thursday, the Grade III Schuylerville had to bring them around. The race for 2-year-old fillies was won by Marylou Whitney Stables’ Pretty Birdie. It was the first stakes win for owner John Hendrickson, who was married to Whitney until her death in July 2019.
Whitney, a longtime owner, breeder and philanthropist, is a member of the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame and Saratoga Walk of Fame.
“This is where she felt the most alive,” Hendrickson said. “This is the way she is alive, and she has a win on opening day.”