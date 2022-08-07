 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Naughty Gal a winner in Adirondack

  • 0

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Naughty Gal took an unusual route to victory, but won nonetheless in the Grade III Adirondack at Saratoga Race Course on Sunday.

Naughty Gal came out of the final turn extremely wide and in the middle of the track, but pulled away with a late burst of speed for a 2 1/2-length victory.

“At the three-eighths, her ear was back-and-forth looking at something and got a little lost, but she kept running and going,” jockey Luis Saez told NYRA. “She gave me another gear and ran good."

With The Moonlight took control deep in the stretch on the way to victory in Sunday's Grade III Saratoga Oaks Invitational. 

"Obviously, it’s great to have the winners, but it’s my first time here and I thoroughly enjoyed it," said trainer Charlie Appleby, the winning horse's trainer. "It’s an amazing place and I can see why there’s been a lot of history and a lot of fun had here."

People are also reading…

Our Flash Drive won the ungraded Fasig-Tipton De La Rose Stakes, paying $10 on a $2 win ticket.

Spa Recap

Day 18

Favorite of the day: A winning bet on Goodnight Olive in the third race was only worth $2.70.

Long shot of the day: Gilcrease generously paid $54 on a $2 win ticket in the first race.

Feature races: Naughty Gal won the Adirondack Stakes ($4.90) and With the Moonlight won the Saratoga Oaks ($4.30).

Coming up: The track will be dark the next two days but returns to action Wednesday with a 10-race card featuring the Tale of the Cat Stakes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News