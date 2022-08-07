Naughty Gal a winner in Adirondack

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Naughty Gal took an unusual route to victory, but won nonetheless in the Grade III Adirondack at Saratoga Race Course on Sunday.

Naughty Gal came out of the final turn extremely wide and in the middle of the track, but pulled away with a late burst of speed for a 2 1/2-length victory.

“At the three-eighths, her ear was back-and-forth looking at something and got a little lost, but she kept running and going,” jockey Luis Saez told NYRA. “She gave me another gear and ran good."

With The Moonlight took control deep in the stretch on the way to victory in Sunday's Grade III Saratoga Oaks Invitational.

"Obviously, it’s great to have the winners, but it’s my first time here and I thoroughly enjoyed it," said trainer Charlie Appleby, the winning horse's trainer. "It’s an amazing place and I can see why there’s been a lot of history and a lot of fun had here."

Our Flash Drive won the ungraded Fasig-Tipton De La Rose Stakes, paying $10 on a $2 win ticket.