Moscato, Optimus Prime headline N.Y. Turf Writers Cup steeplechase
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Moscato and Optimus Prime will renew their rivalry in Thursday’s Grade I, $100,000 New York Turf Writers Cup, the top steeplechase event every summer at Saratoga Race Course.

The top two finishers in the Grade I A.P. Smithwick Memorial here on July 23, Moscato edged Optimus Prime by three-quarters of a length. Both horses will carry 160 pounds while stretching out to 2 3/8 miles.

After missing his entire 2018 season, the 9-year-old Moscato is 2 for 2 this year. The 8-year-old Optimus Prime won the 2018 New York Turf Writers Cup in his North American debut.

Spa Recap

Day 25

Favorite of the day: Ingrassia won the third, paying $3.

Long shot of the day: Abiding Star won the fifth, paying $14.20.

Feature race winner: Tobys Heart won the Bolton Landing, paying $3.10.

Coming Thursday: The Grade I N.Y. Turf Writers Cup

