Moscato, Optimus Prime headline N.Y. Turf Writers Cup steeplechase

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Moscato and Optimus Prime will renew their rivalry in Thursday’s Grade I, $100,000 New York Turf Writers Cup, the top steeplechase event every summer at Saratoga Race Course.

The top two finishers in the Grade I A.P. Smithwick Memorial here on July 23, Moscato edged Optimus Prime by three-quarters of a length. Both horses will carry 160 pounds while stretching out to 2 3/8 miles.

After missing his entire 2018 season, the 9-year-old Moscato is 2 for 2 this year. The 8-year-old Optimus Prime won the 2018 New York Turf Writers Cup in his North American debut.

