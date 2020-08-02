You have permission to edit this article.
Moretti wins Birdstone at Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Moretti won the Birdstone Stakes by a length and a half on Sunday, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his fifth win in the race.

Moretti paid $4.40 to win, with jockey Javier Castellano aboard for his fourth Birdstone victory. You're to Blame took second and Rocketry was third.

Moretti has won three of his last four starts.

"This horse never gets tired," Castellano told NYRA. "I love this horse and I like the way he performs. He's an old pro and he knows what he's doing. No matter if you're on the lead, on the pace or coming from behind, he's steady, steady, steady. He's always consistent."

Saratoga goes dark for two days before the fourth week of racing begins, highlighted by Travers on Saturday.

Spa Recap

Day 14

Favorite of the day: Walkoff paid $4.10 on a winning ticket in the second race.

Long shot of the day: Simply Ravishing returned $30.20 to win in the first race.

Featured race: Moretti won the Birdstone, worth $4.40 if you bet him to win.

Coming up: Saratoga is back in action on Wednesday with the Summer Colony, an ungraded stakes race.

