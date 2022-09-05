More records set in summer meet at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Forte won the Grade I Hopeful Stakes as a record-setting summer meet came to an end at Saratoga Race Course on Monday.

The all-sources wagering handle for the meet set a record of $878,211,963, beating the mark set last year by nearly $63,000. The average daily handle of $21,955,299 also set a record. The on-track handle of $152,274,728 was 10.5 percent higher than 2021.

Attendance surpassed the one-million mark for the seventh straight year, excluding the pandemic summer of 2020. The final paid attendance figure of 1,075,586, an average of 26,890 per day, was up slightly from last year.

The New York Racing Association also said blanket TV coverage of the track on Fox drew its highest ratings ever.

“This summer’s record handle, incredibly strong attendance and the highest ever viewership of Saratoga Live on FOX Sports demonstrate the enduring and expanding appeal of Saratoga Race Course,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said in a press release.

Irad Ortiz ran away with the riding title, leading two more horses to victory on Monday to finish with 55 wins. Chad Brown won the training title and Klaravish Stables was the top owner of the meet.

One of Irad Ortiz's winners on Monday was Forte, who took the lead in the final turn and won the $300,000 Hopeful by three lengths. The 2-year-old, who finished fourth in the Sanford earlier in the meet, paid $15.80 on a $2 ticket in his first stakes victory.

Gulfport finished second, followed by Blazing Sevens. Mo Strike, who has won the Sanford, finished out of the money.

Earlier, Emaraaty won the Grade III Bernard Baruch Handicap to give Chad Brown his 12th stakes victory of the meet.

On Sunday, Leave No Trace was the surprise winner of the Grade I Spinaway, paying $31.60. It was yet another victory for Irad Ortiz.

Also on Sunday, NYRA announced that John Imbriale will retire as NYRA’s full-time track announcer at the end of 2022. He will work at Belmont through at least 2023, but will no longer be heard at Saratoga.

“NYRA is the pinnacle of this wonderful sport, and these last three years have been filled with incredible moments and races that I will never forget,” Imbriale told NYRA.