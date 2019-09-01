First post: 12:30 p.m.
1ST RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Sandy Lane Kitten;Manuel Franco;Michael Trombetta;20/1
2 Southern Bridge;John Velazquez;Bill Mott;15/1
3 Border Town;Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5/1
4 Doswell;Jose Ortiz;Chad Brown;7/5
5 Motataabeq;Luis Saez;Kiaran McLaughlin;10/1
6 Conviction Trade;Jose Lezcano;Jorge Abreu;12/1
7 Noble Spirit;Chris Landeros;George Weaver;15/1
8 Deft (MTO);Joel Rosario;Rudy Rodriguez;1/1
9 Dillon Rocks;Kendrick Carmouche;Robert Barbara;20/1
10 Cardiff Cay;Javier Castellano;Don Chatios;8/1
11 Malthael;Joel Rosario;Christophe Clement;4/1
2ND RACE: 6 1/2 Furlongs, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Claiming. Purse: $52,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Giant Boo Boo;Javier Castellano;Anthony Quartarolo;10/1
2 Big Thicket;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;10/1
3 Samadi Sky;Manuel Franco;Rob Atras;12/1
4 Mo Diddley;Luis Saez;Joe Sharp;9/5
5 Candid Desire;Rajiv Maragh;Robert Falcone;5/1
6 Manifest Destiny;Irad Ortiz;Rudy Rodriguez;8/1
7 Joe’s Smokin Gun;Dylan Davis;J.F. Hampshire;15/1
8 Battle Station;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;2/1
3RD RACE: 1 Mile, Turf, 3YO, Claiming. Purse: $65,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Calamity Kat;Katie Davis;Hugh McMahon;12/1
2 Baffin Bay;Joel Rosario;Gregory DiPrima;9/2
3 Days Of Glory;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;5/1
4 Tricky Magician;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;12/1
5 Impazible Odds;Junior Alvarado;Thomas Morley;15/1
6 Dakota’s Dude;Jose Lezcano;Jorge Abreu;8/1
7 Thousand Percent;Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;15/1
8 Seanow;Luis Saez;Todd Pletcher;4/1
9 Spinning Kitten;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;5/1
10 Gins And Tins;John Velazquez;Wesley Ward;8/1
11 Fayette Warrior;Dylan Davis;Wesley Ward;12/1
4TH RACE: 1 1/8 Miles, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $52,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Curlin Road;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;2/1
1A Candy Promises;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;2/1
2 Chief Know It All;Manuel Franco;Danny Gargan;9/2
3 Big Muddy;Ricardo Santana;Linda Rice;8/1
4 Ekhtibaar;Irad Ortiz;Raymond Handal;5/2
5 American Lincoln;Eric Cancel;Michael Simmonds;12/1
6 Halloween Horror;Dylan Davis;Charlton Baker;10/1
7 Heavy Roller;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;6/1
8 Street Trust;Joel Rosario;Patrick Reynolds;15/1
5TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Starter Allowance. Purse: $60,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Snap Hook;Tyler Gaffalione;Eddie Kenneally;8/1
2 Rucksack (MTO);TBA;Raymond Handal;6/1
3 Zap Daddy;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;3/1
4 Dreamzapper (MTO);Jose Ortiz;Jeremiah Englehart;2/1
5 Labeq;Dylan Davis;Kiaran McLaughlin;5/1
6 Willing To Speed;Rajiv Maragh;John Kimmel;6/1
7 Southern Brigade;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;10/1
8 Clyde’s Runner;Javier Castellano;Thomas Bush;8/1
9 Whiskey Is My Wine;Jose Ortiz;Jorge Abreu;4/1
10 Letterman;Junior Alvarado;H. James Bond;15/1
11 Mo Gee;Manuel Franco;Robertino Diodoro;8/1
12 Shiny Copper Penny;Benjamin Hernandez;Douglas Seyler;30/1
13 Super Silver (MTO);TBA;Bruce Levine;7/2
6TH RACE: 5 1/2 Furlongs, 2YO, Maiden Special Weight. Purse: $90,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Maximiliano;Jose Ortiz;Wesley Ward;3/1
2 Clifton Park;Luis Saez;Dale Romans;10/1
3 Nashvegas;Eric Cancel;Nick Zito;20/1
4 Stop Asking;Dylan Davis;Philip Gleaves;20/1
5 Runaway Star;Irad Ortiz;Lacey Gaudet;10/1
6 Malibu Edge;Joel Rosario;Claude McGaughey;8/1
7 Tadeo;Jose Lezcano;Kiaran McLaughlin;12/1
8 Gouverneur Morris;John Velazquez;Todd Pletcher;8/5
9 Secret Rules;Junior Alvarado;Bill Mott;8/1
10 In Charge;Manuel Franco;D. Wayne Lukas;15/1
7TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Claiming. Purse: $48,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 I’m Elmer J Fudd;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;12/1
1A Chillinwithfriends (MTO);TBA;Rudy Rodriguez;12/1
2 Danny California;Joel Rosario;Jorge Abreu;6/1
3 Pipes;Manuel Franco;H. Graham Motion;9/2
4 Jerome Avenue;Chris Landeros;John Kimmel;8/1
5 Rhode Island;Jose Lezcano;Linda Rice;2/1
6 Quality Choice;Irad Ortiz;Michelle Nevin;8/1
7 Ninja Dust;Dylan Davis;Carlos Martin;15/1
8 Time Expired;Heman Harkie;Mitchell Friedman;30/1
9 Fleet Admiral;Eric Cancel;Leo O’Brien;30/1
10 Spectator Sport;Ricardo Santana;Antonio Arriaga;20/1
11 False Info;Rajiv Maragh;Bruce Brown;20/1
12 Saratoga Colonel;Jose Ortiz;George Weaver;8/1
13 Hussar (MTO);Tyler Gaffalione;Shane Meyers;10/1
8TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, Fillies and mares, 3YO and up, NY-bred, Allowance Optional Claiming. Purse: $83,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Forever Changed;Junior Alvarado;Charlton Baker;15/1
2 Bangle Gal;Manuel Franco;Michael Stidham;8/1
3 Shelley Ann;Jose Lezcano;James Jerkens;12/1
4 New Girl In Town;Luis Reyes;Christopher Progno;8/1
5 Miss Lily B;Jose Ortiz;Chris Englehart;6/1
6 Starlite Mission;Dylan Davis;Robert Klesaris;12/1
7 Hay Field;Irad Ortiz;Jason Servis;5/2
8 Puffery;Luis Saez;Rudy Rodriguez;10/1
9 Newport Breeze;John Velazquez;George Weaver;9/2
10 Timely Tradition;Ricardo Santana;Rob Atras;6/1
9TH RACE: 1 1/16 Miles, Turf, 3YO and up, Bernard Baruch Handicap (Grade II). Purse: $250,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 March To The Arch;Tyler Gaffalione;Mark Casse;3/1
2 Emaraaty (GB);Javier Castellano;Chad Brown;9/2
3 Qurbaan;Joel Rosario;Kiaran McLaughlin;7/2
4 Dream Friend;Luis Saez;John Terranova;10/1
5 Noble Indy;Jose Ortiz;Todd Pletcher;10/1
6 Sacred Life (FR);Irad Ortiz;Chad Brown;5/2
7 Olympico (FR);John Velazquez;Chad Brown;5/1
10TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 2YO, Hopeful Stakes (Grade I). Purse: $350,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Shoplifted;Joel Rosario;Steven Asmussen;4/1
2 American Butterfly;Luis Saez;D. Wayne Lukas;15/1
3 Green Light Go;Junior Alvarado;James Jerkens;8/5
4 Gozilla;Ricardo Santana;Steven Asmussen;5/2
5 By Your Side;Irad Ortiz;Eddie Kenneally;6/1
6 Inside Risk;Dylan Davis;Thomas Morley;30/1
7 Basin;Jose Ortiz;Steven Asmussen;5/1
11TH RACE: 7 Furlongs, 3YO and up, Maiden Claiming. Purse: $40,000.
No. Horse;Jockey;Trainer;Odds
1 Dr. Devera’s Way;Benjamin Hernandez;Mertkan Kantarmaci;20/1
1A Dream’n Demon;Luis Reyes;Mertkan Kantarmaci;20/1
2 Dealin’ Stelen;Dylan Davis;Nick Zito;20/1
3 Impunity;Manuel Franco;Jorge Abreu;12/1
4 Centsmybabyleftme;Jose Lezcano;Thomas Amoss;10/1
5 Fu Pegchu;Tyler Gaffalione;Wesley Ward;5/1
6 Borough Boy;Eric Cancel;Jena Antonucci;12/1
7 Exchequer;Irad Ortiz;Danny Gargan;8/1
8 Mine The Coin;Luis Saez;Robert Falcone;2/1
9 Our Honor;Chris Landeros;Dominick Schettino;12/1
10 Talespin;Ricardo Santana;Michelle Nevin;15/1
11 Skywriting;Jose Ortiz;Linda Rice;4/1
