SARATOGA SPRINGS
No horse has ever won the Grade I, $600,000 Alabama using the Iowa Oaks or Indiana Oaks as a prep race, but there has to be a first time for everything.
Three horses in the top 3-year-old-filly race at Saratoga Race Course that came out of those two races deserve attention. In the 1 1/16-mile Iowa Oaks on July 5, Lady Apple stalked Ulele and overtook her for a half-length win. Those two return here for a 1 1/4-mile challenge. Another filly coming out of a 1 1/16-mile contest is Indiana Oaks winner Street Band, who will have Sophie Doyle aboard, as the internationally known jockey makes her Saratoga debut.
Ulele has been a model of consistency for trainer Brad Cox. Never out of the money in seven career races, she reunites with jockey Joel Rosario, who rode her to a second behind Point of Honor in the Grade II Black Eyed Susan at Pimlico.
Lady Apple is also no slouch when it comes to consistency, though her only two off-the-board finishes came here as a 2-year-old. In stakes action this year, she won the Grade III Fantasy at Oaklawn Park, placed third in the Kentucky Oaks and got the win in Iowa.
With the exception of a troubled trip in the Kentucky Oaks, in which she finished seventh and was placed sixth through disqualification, Street Band has looked sharp this year, winning both the Grade II Fair Ground Oaks and Indiana Oaks by more than 3 lengths for trainer Larry Jones, who has a solid reputation with fillies.
Street Band worked 5 furlongs in 59.80 seconds Monday at Churchill Downs, second-fastest of 19 at the distance, and if there’s one statistic that’s been more reliable than usual this year at the Spa, it’s good workouts before stakes races.
“Her work on Monday morning is exactly what we wanted to see with her,” Doyle told the New York Racing Association. “Galloped out in really good fashion. Stretching out to a mile and a quarter, it was exactly what you want to see.”
That good workout angle makes Champagne Anyone look even better, as she put in a bullet 5-furlong workout Monday, and leaves some questions about Point of Honor, who worked 5 furlongs over the Oklahoma Training Track in a leisurely 1:05.82 on Aug. 9. Trainer George Weaver said the horse has never been one for workouts, though, so he’s not concerned.
One factor Point of Honor has in his favor is that seven of the last eight Alabama winners have used the Coaching Club American Oaks as their prep, and she was second to Guarana by just a length in that.
One final horse worth consideration is late-developing Dunbar Road for the red-hot combination of owner Peter Brant and trainer Chad Brown. She broke her maiden at first asking on March 3 before finishing second in the Grade II Gulfstream Park Oaks 27 days later. She followed that with wins in an allowance and the Grade II Mother Goose last time out on June 29. She also has plenty of distance breeding on both sides of her family.
Maximum Security out
Late Thursday, the same day as when Game Winner dropped out of Travers consideration, Haskell winner and disqualified first-finisher of the Kentucky Derby Maximum Security dropped out of the Travers as well.
Trainer Jason Servis said he doesn’t like how his horse is eating and looking, and thinks the Grade I, $1 million Pennsylvania Derby on Sept. 21 comes at a better time than the Grade I, $1.25 million Travers on Aug. 24.
Layoff specialists
Friday was the day for horses coming off long layoffs to win.
In the second race, Olympic Village had been off since Nov. 24, 2018, but won by 2 3/4 lengths. Then in the fourth, Prairie Fire won by 5 1/2 lengths despite being off 11 months and two days.
Tax’s bullet
Jim Dandy winner Tax breezed a half-mile in a bullet 47.33 under Irad Ortiz over the main track Friday morning.
Tax broke off behind a workmate and was easily able to take command down the lane despite encountering some unexpected traffic.
“This is the fittest we ever had him,” trainer Danny Gargan said. “I don’t know if we can win the Travers, but we’re going to show up and run good.”
Pharoah colt wins
Another Miracle, by 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, improved his record to 2 for 2 at Saratoga by winning the $100,000 Skidmore for 2-year-olds by 1 3/4 lengths.
Under Manny Franco, Another Miracle went to the outside of Montauk Daddy in the stretch of the 5 1/2-furlong turf race and never looked back. He won by 1 3/4 lengths.
It was American Pharoah’s first stakes win as a sire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.