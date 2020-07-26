Michael Maker saddles exacta at Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Somelikeithotbrown beat out stablemate Mr. Dumas by a length Sunday to earn Michael Maker a 1-2 finish in the Bernard Baruch.

The New York-bred winner surged ahead to lead wire-to-wire in the Grade 2, $150,000 feature race for 3-year-olds at Saratoga Race Course.

Somelikeithotbrown and jockey Tyler Gaffalione held of charging Mr. Dumas to win in 1:41.32 over the 1 1/16-mile inner turf course.

“I was a little surprised down the back side when I was all by myself,” Gaffalione told NYRA. “I thought there would be a little more pressure, but I was happy with where I was and how he was running. All the credit to Mike and his team, they had him ready today.”

For Somelikeithotbrown, it was the first stakes win since the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby in March 2019 at Turfway Park. He was coming off a third-place finish in the Grade 2 Fort Marcy on June 6 at Belmont Park.

“It did but you have to let him run his race,” said Maker when asked by NYRA if he was concerned about the speed holding up. “I thought his last race, he went a little too quick and opened up a little too much. But I thought it was a very credible race.”

Somelikeithotbrown returned $19.60 on a $2 win bet after going off at 8-1 odds.

After crossing the wire, Somelikeithotbrown tossed Gaffalione on the way to the winner’s circle. Both horse and rider were unhurt.

Mr. Dumas, also trained by Maker, finished a half-length in front of 3-2 favorite Good Governance for second.

Spa Recap

Day 9

Favorite of the day: The Great Dansky paid $3.50 to win the fourth race on Sunday.

Long shot of the day: If you wagered on Competitive Saint in the seventh race, you got back $31.80 on a winning ticket.

Featured race: Somelikeithotbrown paid $19.60 to win in the Bernard Baruch Handicap.

Coming up: Live racing returns on Wednesday with a 10-race card, highlighted by the $85,000 Dayatthespa in the fifth race.

