Michael Maker saddles exacta at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Somelikeithotbrown beat out stablemate Mr. Dumas by a length Sunday to earn Michael Maker a 1-2 finish in the Bernard Baruch.

The New York-bred winner surged ahead to lead wire-to-wire in the Grade 2, $150,000 feature race for 3-year-olds at Saratoga Race Course.

Somelikeithotbrown and jockey Tyler Gaffalione held of charging Mr. Dumas to win in 1:41.32 over the 1 1/16-mile inner turf course.

“I was a little surprised down the back side when I was all by myself,” Gaffalione told NYRA. “I thought there would be a little more pressure, but I was happy with where I was and how he was running. All the credit to Mike and his team, they had him ready today.”

For Somelikeithotbrown, it was the first stakes win since the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby in March 2019 at Turfway Park. He was coming off a third-place finish in the Grade 2 Fort Marcy on June 6 at Belmont Park.

“It did but you have to let him run his race,” said Maker when asked by NYRA if he was concerned about the speed holding up. “I thought his last race, he went a little too quick and opened up a little too much. But I thought it was a very credible race.”

Somelikeithotbrown returned $19.60 on a $2 win bet after going off at 8-1 odds.