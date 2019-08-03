SARATOGA SPRINGS — McKinzie won the Grade I Whitney Stakes on Saturday, beating out Yoshida by two lengths in the $1 million race at Saratoga Race Course.
McKinzie, the 4-5 favorite, paid $3.70 to win, giving Bob Baffert his first Whitney crown. Vino Rosso finished third in the field of seven. Thunder Snow was scratched.
Jockey Mike Smith rode McKinzie to a time of 1:47.10 over the 1 1/8 miles.
Earlier on Saturday, Covfefe won the Grade I Test Stakes, outdueling Serengeti Empress in the final furlong.
