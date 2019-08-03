SARATOGA SPRINGS — Sometimes you have to go a long distance for something in your own backyard.
McKinzie, based in southern California, traveled to Saratoga Race Course for Saturday’s Grade I, $1 million Whitney Stakes. And the 4-year-old’s victory guarantees him a lucrative spot in SoCal, as it was an automatic qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 2 at Santa Anita.
It’s just the price of doing business, and 4-5 favorite McKinzie treated it like a business trip, covering the 1 1/8 miles on a fast main track in 1 minute, 47.10 seconds, the second-fastest Whitney since being run at its current distance starting in 1955.
McKinzie beat six other horses. Noticeably absent was two-time Dubai World Cup winner Thunder Snow, who was scratched Saturday morning after developing a cough and slight fever.
It was the first Whitney win for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert and the first Whitney win for Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith since 1993, when he won aboard Brunswick.
Baffert has always believed in the horse, who improved to seven wins and four seconds from 12 starts, but his traffic-riddled second in the Metropolitan Handicap last time out on June 8 left the white-haired trainer wanting to show the world.
“We need a really sexy win in him,” Baffert said. “And the Whitney? It doesn’t get any sexier than that.
“The excitement to win at Saratoga, I’ve never won a Whitney,” he added. “First thing I told the owners, ‘I got my Whitney.’ It’s sad that Marylou wasn’t here, I would have really liked that. She was always so nice to us.”
Preservationist set the pace, but the fractions were modest, with a 47.48-second half-mile and 1:11.30 three-quarters. McKinzie stayed in the four path for much of the race, then took the lead in the upper stretch.
“The inside didn’t look like the place to be today,” Smith said. “I could be totally wrong, but it seems like everything in the middle of the track was winning today. I saw the option. But I wanted to ride hard enough to separate the field so that if I needed to get out, I could get out. It worked today.”
Smith asked McKinzie for a bit more as Joel Rosario guided Yoshida — a Grade I winner on dirt and turf — toward them in the stretch, but kept hand-riding McKinzie.
“Rosario’s such a great rider, he’s so sharp,” Smith said. “He knows not to come up right next to me because this horse will take off, so he kind of fooled us a little and went away from us, but I put the whip to my left hand and I cocked his head out, and once he saw him I didn’t even have to use it.”
Vino Rosso took third place, but well behind the top two.
Baffert said he was glad Smith rode his horse with such confidence.
“When they came to him, I got a little bit nervous. I started thinking maybe he doesn’t want to go that far, but he’s always shown us in his works he’s got more gears,” said Baffert, who noted he’d like one more race for McKinzie before the Breeders’ Cup Classic.
Saturday's all-sources handle of $31,835,863 was a new Whitney Day record, beating the previous mark of $30,153,138 set in 2017.
