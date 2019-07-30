SARATOGA SPRINGS — McKinzie will look to give Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his first win in the prestigious Whitney Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course
The 4-year-old was made the 7-5 morning-line favorite in a field of eight at the draw Tuesday night at Sperry's Restaurant. Hall of Famer Mike Smith will ride.
Sharing second choice on the morning line at 3-1 are Thunder Snow and Preservationist. Thunder Snow has won the last two Dubai World Cups and has earned over $16.5 million. Preservationist is coming off a 4 1/2-length win in the Grade II Suburban on July 6 at Belmont Park.
Vino Rosso (6-1) won the Hollywood Gold Cup on May 27 at Santa Anita. Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez will be aboard looking for his record-tying fifth Whitney victory.
Rounding out the field are Yoshida, Monongahela, Forewarned and Imperative.
