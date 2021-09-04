Max Player wins Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Max Player broke away in the stretch to win the $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.
Max Player paid $9.60 to win in the 103rd edition of the race, which was a "Win And You’re In" event for the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November. Max Player had previously won the Suburban on July 3 at Belmont Park.
“It was beautiful,” Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen told NYRA. “Max, in the Suburban, ran that race under different circumstances on an off track. For him to do this on a fast track in the Jockey Club Gold Cup here at Saratoga, it is very satisfying. This is who he is, and I thought it was a dominating win.”
Max Player won by four lengths, running the 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.49. For Asmussen, it was his fifth stakes win at Saratoga.
“It's been a dream meet,” Asmussen said. “With achieving the (all-time trainer win) record here. With the fans coming back. With how it felt. At Saratoga — not only do you have fans — you have educated fans. They’re aware of racing. To set the record here and this is the third Grade I win of the meet. It's been a dream meet and it will be beautiful to reflect on, but we have two Grade Is left before we're there.”
Earlier, War Like Goddess won for the sixth time in seven starts in Saturday’s Grade I Flower Bowl Stakes. The 2-5 favorite earned an automatic trip to the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf race.