Max Player wins Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga

Spa Recap

Day 38

Favorite of the day: A $2 bet on War Like Goddess in the Flower Bowl Stakes returned $2.80.

Long shot of the day: Classic Causeway was worth $29.20 in the 7th race.

Feature race winners: Max Player (Jockey Club Gold Cup), War Like Goddess (Flower Bowl), Public Sector (Saranac) and Cilla (Prioress).

Coming Sunday: The Grade I Spinaway leads a 12-race card.