Malathaat seeks redemption in Alabama Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The last time Malathaat squared off with Maracuja, Maracuja handed the Kentucky Oaks winner the first loss of her career.

That was on July 24 in the Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga Race Course, a race Malathaat had led most of the way before losing a stretch battle by a head. Maracuja was the longest shot on the board, at 14-1.

On Saturday, the two meet again in the Grade I, $600,000 Alabama, a 1 1/4-mile test for 3-year-old fillies on the main track.

The Todd Pletcher-trained Malathaat, a daughter of the great Curlin, had won her first five outings — including the Kentucky Oaks on April 30 — before Maracuja and Ricardo Santana Jr. sprang the upset.

Jockeys Santana and John Velazquez retain their mounts, Santana on Maracuja, Velazquez on Malathaat. Velazquez is a three-time winner of the Alabama.

Maracuja, trained by Rob Atras, could become the fifth winner of the CCA Oaks-Alabama double in the last 10 years.