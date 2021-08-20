Malathaat seeks redemption in Alabama Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The last time Malathaat squared off with Maracuja, Maracuja handed the Kentucky Oaks winner the first loss of her career.
That was on July 24 in the Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga Race Course, a race Malathaat had led most of the way before losing a stretch battle by a head. Maracuja was the longest shot on the board, at 14-1.
On Saturday, the two meet again in the Grade I, $600,000 Alabama, a 1 1/4-mile test for 3-year-old fillies on the main track.
The Todd Pletcher-trained Malathaat, a daughter of the great Curlin, had won her first five outings — including the Kentucky Oaks on April 30 — before Maracuja and Ricardo Santana Jr. sprang the upset.
Jockeys Santana and John Velazquez retain their mounts, Santana on Maracuja, Velazquez on Malathaat. Velazquez is a three-time winner of the Alabama.
Maracuja, trained by Rob Atras, could become the fifth winner of the CCA Oaks-Alabama double in the last 10 years.
The seven-horse field also includes Clairiere, another daughter of Curlin and a graded-stakes winner who pressured Malathaat in a third-place finish in the CCA Oaks. Clairiere, with Irad Ortiz Jr. back in the irons for trainer Steve Asmussen, has never finished worse than fourth in seven starts.
Tyler Gaffalione looks for his second straight Alabama win on board Army Wife. Gaffalione rode Swiss Skydiver to the win last year.
Crazy Beautiful, Will's Secret and Played Hard round out the field.
Friday's feature
Averly Jane, entered as a main-track-only runner for the $120,000 Skidmore, took advantage of the move off the turf Friday with a victory against the boys.
Running her record to 3-0 under Tyler Gaffalione, Averly Jane broke sharply and cruised to a 7 1/4-length victory, finishing the 5 1/2 furlong sprint in a 1:03.79 on a fast main track.
Averly Jane was one of three Wesley Ward entrants in the race. She returned $5.20 on a $2 win bet.
The undercard of Saturday's 11-race slate includes the $120,000 Smart N Fancy in the first race, a 5 1/2-furlong turf sprint for older fillies and mares, and the Grade II, $200,000 Lake Placid for sophomore fillies, going 1 1/16 miles on the Mellon turf.