Malathaat returns to winner's circle in Alabama Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Malathaat returned to her winning form Saturday, holding off a late bid from Clairiere to win the 141st running of the Grade I, $600,000 Alabama at Saratoga Race Course.
With John Velazquez in the irons, Malathaat swept four-wide in the stretch to overtake the early leaders and win the prestigious 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-old fillies.
The victory redeemed Malathaat after her July 24 loss to Maracuja in the Coaching Club American Oaks at the Spa, and gave trainer Todd Pletcher his third Alabama win.
"Last time, it was difficult to figure out the right tactics and we kind of got tag-teamed, as you’d expect to be in a prohibitive-favorite situation," Pletcher told NYRA. "Today, we drew a better post, and we were able to let her find her rhythm and she showed why she’s the best 3-year-old filly in the country."
Stumbling at the start from the outside post, Malathaat and Velazquez settled into a stalking pace in fifth place in the seven-horse race. Played Hard took the early lead, but Malathaat began picking off her rivals.
She caught Army Wife down the stretch and pulled away to a 1 1/2-length victory in 2:02.59. Clairiere, with Irad Ortiz Jr. up, finished a late-rallying second, a half-length ahead of Army Wife.
"Last time, there was no speed at all. So, we made a decision to go to the first turn and if she was on the lead, then she was on the lead," Velazquez told NYRA. "She was on the lead and everybody chased us. Today, it was easier. The speed showed up. I saved the ground in the first turn. I didn’t chase. I knew I was comfortable where I was and she did it for me."
Malathaat returned $3.10 as the 1-2 favorite.
Maracuja, who handed Malathaat her only loss in seven lifetime starts, finished seventh.
Alabama undercard
Even-money favorite Technical Analysis led gate-to-wire in winning the Grade II, $200,000 Lake Placid for 2-year-old fillies.
Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Technical Analysis finished the 1 1/16-mile race over the Mellon turf course with a time of 1:46.49. She held off a hard-charging Runaway Rumour in the final stretch to win by 3 1/2 lengths.
Technical Analysis, trained by Chad Brown, won the Grade III Lake George at the Spa on July 23. She returned $4.20 on a $2 win bet. Runaway Rumour, ridden by Jose Lezcano, finished second, a half-length ahead of Ego Trip.
In Saturday's third race, Piedi Bianchi earned her first career turf win in the $120,000 Smart N Fancy, a 5 1/2-furlong sprint for older fillies and mares.
Trained by Carlos Martin, Piedi Bianchi overtook pacesetter Robin Sparkles in the stretch under Tyler Gaffalione for a 2 1/4-length win.
Piedi Bianchi, making only her fifth start on turf in 26 career outings, returned $11.80 on a $2 winning ticket. Lead Guitar finished second, 2 1/4 lengths ahead of Robin Sparkles.