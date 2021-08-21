Malathaat returns to winner's circle in Alabama Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Malathaat returned to her winning form Saturday, holding off a late bid from Clairiere to win the 141st running of the Grade I, $600,000 Alabama at Saratoga Race Course.

With John Velazquez in the irons, Malathaat swept four-wide in the stretch to overtake the early leaders and win the prestigious 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-old fillies.

The victory redeemed Malathaat after her July 24 loss to Maracuja in the Coaching Club American Oaks at the Spa, and gave trainer Todd Pletcher his third Alabama win.

"Last time, it was difficult to figure out the right tactics and we kind of got tag-teamed, as you’d expect to be in a prohibitive-favorite situation," Pletcher told NYRA. "Today, we drew a better post, and we were able to let her find her rhythm and she showed why she’s the best 3-year-old filly in the country."

Stumbling at the start from the outside post, Malathaat and Velazquez settled into a stalking pace in fifth place in the seven-horse race. Played Hard took the early lead, but Malathaat began picking off her rivals.

She caught Army Wife down the stretch and pulled away to a 1 1/2-length victory in 2:02.59. Clairiere, with Irad Ortiz Jr. up, finished a late-rallying second, a half-length ahead of Army Wife.