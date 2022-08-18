Long shot Golden Rocket earns big payday

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Even getting bumped at the three-sixteenths pole wasn’t enough to keep Golden Rocket from an upset victory Thursday at Saratoga Race Course.

Golden Rocket, the 15-1 long shot in the $150,000 New York Stallion Series Stakes, was bumped by Dream Central coming out of a four-wide into the stretch.

But Jose Gomez rallied Golden Rocket to victory by a half-length over Royal Dancer — and the big payday, returning $68.50 on a $2 win wager.

Royal Dancer, with Irad Ortiz up, briefly took the lead in the final furlong before he was overtaken by the winner. Busy Morning, the 2-1 favorite, finished third and Dream Central was fourth.

Golden Rocket was not the only big payoff Thursday, as Sell Something paid $54.50 on a winning ticket in the 10th race.

Racing continues Friday with the $135,000 Summer Colony Stakes for fillies and mares 4 years old and up, and the $150,000 Skidmore Stakes for 2-year-olds on the card as the feature races.

The Pick-6 carryover for Friday is $167,611 after the multi-race wager went unsolved Thursday.