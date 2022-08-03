Life Is Good, Olympiad to battle in Whitney

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Life Is Good, one of three Todd Pletcher entrants in the Grade 1, $1 million Whitney Stakes, drew the No. 6 post and was made the 6-5 favorite for Saturday’s race at Saratoga Race Course.

The six-horse field for the 95th running of the Whitney was drawn on Wednesday, with Olympiad the top challenger to Life Is Good at 2-1 odds.

The 9-furlong race for older horses is a qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, with the winner automatically making the Nov. 5 race at Keeneland.

Irad Ortiz Jr. will ride Life Is Good, while Olympiad — trained by Bill Mott — will start from the No. 4 post under Junior Alvarado.

Both horses are coming off strong Grade 2 efforts on July 2, with Life Is Good winning the John A. Nerud by 5 lengths at Belmont Park and Olympiad taking the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs.

“I don’t think post position was hugely important here, but it was nice to not draw the one hole for a change,” Pletcher told NYRA on Wednesday. “He’s typically a good gate horse with a lot of natural speed, so I imagine he’ll be in the first turn in good order.”

Pletcher is also saddling Americanrevolution and Happy Saver in the Whitney, and all three of his entrants are Grade 1 winners.

Hot Rod Charlie and Zoomer round out the Whitney field.

Saturday’s schedule also includes the Grade 1, $1 million Saratoga Derby Invitational for 3-year-olds on the Mellon turf, and the Grade 1, $500,000 Test for 3-year-old fillies on the main track. Also on Saturday’s card are the Grade 2, $250,000 Glens Falls for older fillies and mares, and the $135,000 Lure for older horses on the Mellon turf.

Post time Saturday is 12:35 p.m. The Whitney will be part of a live NBC broadcast that begins at 5 p.m.

Racing continues Thursday with a 10-race card that is highlighted by the $135,000 Alydar Stakes in the eighth race. First post is set for 1:05 p.m.