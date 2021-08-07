Knicks Go up to the task in Whitney

Knicks Go showed his trainer, Brad Cox, what he needed to in winning the Grade III Cornhusker Handicap by 10 ¼ lengths on July 2 at Prairie Meadows. And he carried that momentum all the way to the winner’s circle at Saratoga on Saturday by comfortably capturing the Grade I, $1 million Whitney Stakes.
Knicks Go — a delightfully simple 5-year-old horse in that you know he’s going to the lead — had surprisingly faded to fourth in the 1-mile Metropolitan Handicap on June 5 at Belmont Park. So trainer Brad Cox wanted to get the horse’s confidence back, and chose the small confines of Prairie Meadows, just a mile around.
“His Cornhusker was very impressive ... but I thought it was right what he needed five weeks out,” Cox said. “It wasn’t as if he was really asked to run. I had to see something with him to give me the confidence to come up here and try the Whitney, and that’s what it was.”
Knicks Go followed the script and went to the lead immediately, but he accelerated out of the first turn, running away from spectacular filly Swiss Skydiver and opening up by 5 lengths after a half-mile.
The other four horses made their moves toward Knicks Go coming out of the far turn, when jockey Joel Rosario guided Knicks Go off the rail a couple of paths. The rail and inside part of the track were there for the taking, but no one was grabbing this from Knicks Go, who has competed in Florida, Saudi Arabia, Long Island, Iowa and Saratoga Springs this year and now has $5.3 million in career earnings. The final margin of victory was 4 ½ lengths before a season-high crowd of 38,525.
Though the victory automatically qualified Knicks Go for a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 6 at Del Mar, Cox said he isn’t sure if the horse will race in that or the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, though he’s leaning toward the Classic for now.
Maxfield took second, while Silver State earned third. Swiss Skydiver — who will probably be seen next here in the Grade I Personal Ensign — and By My Standards rounded out the order of finish.
In other race news Saturday, Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen became the sport’s all-time winningest trainer in North American history when he earned his 9,446th victory in the fifth race with Stellar Tap. The late Dale Baird had 9,445.
“I don’t know that it’s healthy to want something that much,” Asmussen said. “To be involved in the sport and care so much about what you do, how do you put this into words?”
Irish-bred State of Rest upset the field in the Grade I, $1 million Saratoga Derby Invitational at 21-1. It was the 3-year-old’s first race in America and just his second win in eight starts.
Bella Sofia, taking on graded competition for the first time in just her fourth race, won the Grade I, $500,000 Test for 3-year-old fillies by 4 ¼ lengths. Winning trainer Rudy Rodriguez said he initially got the idea for running her in the Test after her 11 ¼-length maiden win on May 6 at Belmont.