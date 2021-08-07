Knicks Go up to the task in Whitney

Spa Recap

Day 18

Favorite of the day: War Like Goddess paid $3.70 on a $2 win ticket in the Glens Falls stakes.

Long shot of the day: State of Rest was worth $44.20 to win in the Saratoga Derby Invy.

Feature race winners: Knicks Go (Whitney), Bella Sofia (Test), State of Rest (Saratoga Derby) and War Like Goddess (Glens Falls) won the big races on Saturday.

Coming Sunday: The Grade III Saratoga Oaks Invitational headlines a 10-race card.