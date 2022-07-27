Kimari captures Grade 2 Honorable Miss

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Kimari held off Frank’s Rockette down the stretch to win Wednesday’s Grade 2, $200,000 Honorable Miss Handicap at Saratoga Race Course.

Ridden by Joel Rosario, the Wesley Ward-trained Kimari earned a tough half-length victory over Frank’s Rockette in the 6-furlong sprint for fillies and mares 3 years old and up.

Grade 1 winner Bella Sofia settled for third in the compact four-horse field.

Frank’s Rockette, under Flavien Prat, took the lead at the half-mile, but Kimari tracked her down and broke through the middle. She overtook the leader and finished first in 1:10.78.

Rosario earned his fifth graded-stakes win of the meet, and Kimari returned $8.10 on a $2 win wager.

“I’m glad we got the win today,” Rosario told NYRA.com. “It looked like there was going to be so much speed and (Kimari) can be up closer, but we kind of were in a good spot and she did great and responded to everything I asked her to do. I thought for a second the leader might get away, but she kept fighting and got the job done.”

Racing contiinues Thursday with a 10-race card that includes the $200,000 Birdstone in the fifth race. First post is 1:05 p.m.