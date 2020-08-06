Jolting Joe scores win as Travers Day approaches

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jolting Joe won the Cab Calloway division of the New York Stallion Stakes Series on Thursday, two days before Saratoga Race Course hosts its biggest day of the summer meet.

Tyler Gaffalione rode Jolting Joe to a 1 3/4-length victory over Turbo Drive in Thursday's eighth race for his first career victory. Zipalong took third.

Jolting Joe had finished second in his previous four races.

"He seems to find some tough competition and he proved our high hopes for him today," trainer Mike Maker told NYRA. "Some of the seconds we were disappointed with, but it turned out they were some pretty live races."

Cazadero (5-2) and Jackie's Warrior (7-2) are the favorites for Friday's Grade II Saratoga Special, the ninth of 10 races. Cazadero is the only graded stakes winner in the 11-horse field.

The Saratoga Special, for 2-year-olds, has been run since 1901 and has produced a number of eventual champion horses. Among the past winners of the race are Whirlaway, Native Dancer, Conquistador Cielo, Favorite Trick and Regret.