Jackie's Warrior comes up a winner in Amsterdam

Spa Recap

Day 14

Favorite of the day: Amsterdam winner Jackie's Warrior paid $3 on a $2 win bet in the ninth race.

Long shot of the day: A winning ticket on Blissful in the second race was worth $14.80.

Feature race winner: Jackie's Warrior won the Grade II Amsterdam, paying $3 to win.

Coming Wednesday: The New York Stallion Series Takes and the Shine Again stakes lead a 10-race card.