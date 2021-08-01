Jackie's Warrior comes up a winner in Amsterdam

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jackie's Warrior was a big winner in Sunday’s Grade II Amsterdam at Saratoga Race Course.
Jackie's Warrior won by 7 1/4 lengths in a rain-soaked track, covering the 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:15.46. Drain the Clock was second, followed by Crowded Trade.
Joel Rosario won his third straight race on Sunday's card aboard Jackie's Warrior. The winning horse paid $3 on a $2 win bet.
It was Jackie's Warrior's fifth stakes win, though his last time out was a loss at Belmont Park.
“We got caught being overly confident last time," trainer Steve Asmussen told NYRA. "(Rosario) helped him away from there today and held him together and the horse ran extremely well. He’s a very special horse. I think that he’s shown that on many occasions. He gets the respect I think he deserves and it’s extremely fun to watch him run."
The victory put Jackie's Warrior over the $1 million mark for career winnings.
Saratoga does dark for the next two days before returning to racing on Wednesday. Next week's action is highlighted by the Whitney on Saturday.