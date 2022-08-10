Isolate gives Amoss his 4,000th win

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Isolate won the Tale of the Cat Stakes on Wednesday as Tom Amoss reached a training milestone.

Amoss recorded his 4,000th career win when Isolate pulled away in the stretch to win by six lengths at Saratoga Race Course.

“I thought about my mom and dad,” Amoss told NYRA. “They knew nothing about racing. I’m one of six boys. When I decided I wanted to be a horse trainer after high school, they said, ‘you have to get a college degree, but after that, we’ll be behind you whatever you want to do.’ I got my degree in 1983 from LSU and went straight to the racetrack — no business interviews, just grabbed a shank and started walking horses.”

Tyler Gaffalione rode Isolate to victory and said he was happy to be the jockey that gave Amoss his 4,000th win.

“It means the world,” Gaffalione said. “Tom has been a great supporter of mine the past few years ever since I came up to Kentucky. He’s given me such great opportunities and I’m so thankful to be part of the team.”

Repo Rocks finished second and Mr Phil was third. Awesome Gerry was pulled up at the half-mile pole. NYRA later said the horse suffered a catastrophic injury to his right foreleg and was euthanized on track.