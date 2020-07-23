Irad Ortiz wins five race at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Irad Ortiz, Jr. won five times in eight chances on Thursday at Saratoga Race Course.

Ortiz won the second, fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth races, making him the winning jockey on half of the day's card. His longest shot was the ninth, when Admiral Lynch paid $16.80 on a winning ticket.

"When you have the right horses, they make you look good," Ortiz told NYRA. "Days like this are great. To win five races in one day at any track is so special. You work so hard in this business and on days like this all that hard work pays off."

Ortiz won the riding title at Saratoga in 2015 and 2018. The record at Saratoga is six wins in a day, accomplished by Ramon Dominguez and John Velazquez.

Michael Mitchell was the winning jockey in Thursday's featured race, the Grade I A.P. Smithwick Memorial. He rode Moscato overtook Optimus Prime in the stretch to win the $100,000 steeplechase. Moscato paid $5.40 to win.

"I had to work to keep him in position early," Mitchell said. "The pace was good early on. I was comfortable with where we were and he jumped fantastically. He really met every fence nicely and covered the ground well."

The summer meet continues Friday with a 10-race card, featuring the Grade II Quick Call. Jack the Noah (1-1 on the morning line) and Turned Aside (2-1) are the leading contenders.

