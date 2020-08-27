Introduced wins off-the-turf Smart N Fancy

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Introduced's versatility paid off nicely for the filly on Thursday.

The 4-year-old won the $85,000 Smart N Fancy Stakes, taken off the turf but run at the same 5 1/2-furlong distance after some pretty steady morning rain at Saratoga Race Course.

Winning jockey Manny Franco didn't plan to have the lead early on, but it worked out that way. He ended up guiding Introduced to a 3 1/4-length win over a sloppy main track in 1 minute, 3.06 seconds.

It was her second stakes win.

