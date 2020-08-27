 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Introduced wins off-the-turf Smart N Fancy
0 comments

Introduced wins off-the-turf Smart N Fancy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Introduced's versatility paid off nicely for the filly on Thursday.

The 4-year-old won the $85,000 Smart N Fancy Stakes, taken off the turf but run at the same 5 1/2-furlong distance after some pretty steady morning rain at Saratoga Race Course.

Winning jockey Manny Franco didn't plan to have the lead early on, but it worked out that way. He ended up guiding Introduced to a 3 1/4-length win over a sloppy main track in 1 minute, 3.06 seconds.

It was her second stakes win.

Spa Recap

Day 31

Favorite of the day: Preamble won the fifth, paying $2.90.

Long shot of the day: Gone Fishing won the sixth, paying $25.

Feature race winner: Introduced won the Smart N Fancy, paying $3.30.

Coming Friday: The Times Square Division of the N.Y. Stallion Series and the Grade III Lake George

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News