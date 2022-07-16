In Italian sets course record in wire-to-wire Diana victory

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Chad Brown saddled his seventh winner in the Grade 1, $500,000 Diana, as In Italian led wire-to-wire for the victory Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.

With jockey Joel Rosario in the irons, In Italian set a course record, finishing the 9-furlong race over the Mellon turf in 1 minute, 45.06 seconds in front of 30,024 fans at the Spa.

Brown had four runners in the Diana, for older fillies and mares, including undefeated favorite Bleecker Street, but In Italian was hot from the start and held off a challenge from stablemate Technical Analysis for the win. Bleecker Street, who had won her first seven starts, finished third.

“I’m just so lucky to have so many great horses in the division,” Brown told NYRA.com. “When you can work them together and put them into different situations in their morning drills, I can really see when they’re in peak form and I can identify their preferred way to run.”

“It looked like she had the speed on paper," Rosario said. "It looked like there were other horses with speed too on paper, but Chad told me to let her break and go on into the first turn and she put herself forwardly placed. She was nice and relaxed in front and ran a big race."

In the Grade 3, $175,000 Sanford Stakes, Mo Strike and jockey Florent Geroux earned an impressive victory in the 6-furlong sprint for 2-year-olds. Mo Strike pulled away in the final sixteenth to win by 3 1/2 lengths on a fast main track.

Racing resumes Sunday with a 10-race card that includes the Grade 3, $175,000 Quick Call in the ninth race. First post is 1:05 p.m