SARATOGA SPRINGS
The enormity of the moment — in a day filled with them — overtook Jose Ortiz.
Well clear of his foes, he stood up on Dunbar Road just a bit before the wire, looked toward the grandstand and pumped his fist. The rising jockey on the rising filly. It seemed right.
Ortiz won his third consecutive Alabama Stakes on Saturday, guiding Dunbar Road to a 2 3/4-length victory in the Grade I, $600,000 race for 3-year-old fillies. The 25-year-old Puerto Rican became just the third jockey in 139 runnings to win the Alabama three straight times. He was aboard Elate in 2017 and Eskimo Kisses in 2018.
The other two? Hall of Famers Jerry Bailey and Mike Smith — a fact not lost on Ortiz.
“I ride because I want to go to the Hall of Fame,” Ortiz said. “To go to the Hall of Fame, I have to win these kind of races. So it’s pretty amazing. I was very humbled by it.”
Horse racing’s hall of fame surely has Ortiz on its radar. He won the Eclipse Award for top jockey in 2017, when he led all North American jockeys in earnings, and in 2016 he led all North American jockeys in wins. He won the Saratoga riding title both those years, and leads it through 28 days this year.
Ortiz was patient on Dunbar Road when she didn’t break as sharply as the others, keeping her sixth or seventh through most of the 1 1/4-mile race, but never more than 3 1/2 lengths back on a sloppy, sealed track, as a wild thunderstorm during the previous race left conditions wet and gloomy.
“Then when we passed the five-eighths pole, I started working my way out and following Javier (Castellano) through the turn,” Ortiz said. “I was a little wide, but I didn’t want to be a hero and try to split horses. I felt like I had a lot of horse.
“I felt like a winner from the five-eighths pole, the whole way home,” he added. “She’s special. We knew the mile and a quarter would help her.”
It was yet another victory for the seemingly unstoppable duo of owner Peter Brant and trainer Chad Brown. The pair scored last weekend with Sistercharlie in the Grade I Beverly D at Arlington Park, as well as the Diana here earlier this summer. They also have joined forces on Raging Bull, Homerique and many other stakes-winning or placed horses.
And in a division that has been equally directionless as the 3-year-old males, Dunbar Road has stamped herself as the “now” horse, having won the Grade II Mother Goose and Grade I Alabama in her last two — just her fourth and fifth career starts.
It was the first Alabama win for Brown, who, likewise, the Hall of Fame has its eyes on. Winner of the last three Eclipse Awards for training, he admitted that the race — which went off seven minutes after its scheduled post because of the thunderstorm — wasn’t how he would have drawn it up.
“We got shuffled back early and I really wasn’t certain down the backside, with how far back she was, that we would win from there,” Brown said. “She was just so much the best today. She was able to overcome everything.”
Besides the thunderstorm delay, the New York Racing Association tried to add a little pizzazz by having track announcer Larry Collmus introduce the jockeys coming out of the jockeys’ room before the race like they were NBA starters, complete with background music, colored lights and a fog machine. Whether that will be a thing for big races going forward remains to be seen.
Dead heat
Run in a phenomenal thunderstorm, Varenka and Regal Glory dead-heated for first in the Grade II, $200,000 Lake Placid on the inner turf course.
The dead-heat gave Regal Glory a sweep of Saratoga’s “Lake” stakes, as the 3-year-old filly won the Lake George on July 19. Proctor’s Ledge, in 2017, was the only other horse to sweep them in the 24 years the two have been run together at Saratoga.
The top two engaged in an entertaining stretch duel in the final 70 yards or so. Varenka, with Javier Castellano aboard, was on the outside, and Regal Glory, under Luis Saez, made a solid move inside among a trio of contenders. They never showed the fans the final dead-heat photo on the toteboards as is customary, but considering the conditions, one certainly could take the judges’ word for it.
Castellano has now won the Lake Placid four times.
Varenka trainer Graham Motion last won the Lake Placid in 2009 with Shared Account.
Travers workouts
A number of Travers hopefuls put in their last workouts Saturday morning before the Grade I, $1.25 million race for 3-year-olds on Aug. 24.
Tacitus, a hard-luck second in the Jim Dandy, had the fastest of five times going 5 furlongs over the Oklahoma Training Track, in 1:00.48 wearing blinkers.
“I think the blinkers seem as though they helped him focus a little bit. Even in the workout, it looked like his head carriage was a little more straight and level,” Tacitus trainer Bill Mott said to the New York Racing Association. “Does he absolutely have to have them? Maybe not. But if they help him an inch, it’ll be worth it.”
Going the same distance on the main track, the Chad Brown-trained duo of Looking At Bikinis worked in 1:00.85 and Curlin winner Highest Honors went in 1:01.66.
Another record
Course records on Saratoga’s turf courses are becoming commonplace.
Carotari, a 3-year-old gelded son of Artie Schiller, took advantage of the pace setter’s ridiculously fast fractions to win the sixth race, at 5 1/2 furlongs on the “good” Mellon Turf Course in 1:00.21. It broke the two-week-old record of 1:00.23 by Leinster.
Trainers’ autographs
There will be a trainers autograph session to benefit the Lustgarten Foundation, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Jockey Silks Porch. The first 200 fans who donate to the Foundation, which advances scientific and medical research related to pancreatic cancer, will receive a poster of Diversify winning the 2018 Whitney as well as a Saratoga camouflage cap.
