Improbable overcomes gate antics to take the Whitney

“It’s not as surprising when you’ve seen it before,” Walden said, noting his antics probably cost him in last year’s Pennsylvania Derby. “He typically has one episode. It’s just a question of getting that out of the way and then he settles down. You could see he broke really well.”

Mr. Buff, bred and owned by Chester and Mary Broman, took the early lead, but was in no hurry, going a quarter-mile in 25.12 seconds and a half-mile in 49.74. That pace didn’t concern Ortiz, sitting in second, but it was a problem for Joel Rosario aboard Tom’s d’Etat.

“I think the pace was fine,” Rosario said, “but the stumble coming out of the gate, I lost ground right away. It’s hard to come from way back.”

Baffert, who remained at Del Mar in California, became the first trainer to win consecutive Whitneys since Scotty Schulhofer did in 1994 and 1995. McKinzie won last year’s Whitney.

Ortiz said Improbable, who was just a half-length behind Mr. Buff after 6 furlongs, felt comfortable throughout the race.

“He was really coming to him on the backside,” Ortiz said. “He was picking him up on his own. I let him do his thing because we were going a little slow, so I let him move early. He was beautiful by the quarter-pole.”