Improbable overcomes gate antics to take the Whitney

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Elliott Walden, the president/CEO and racing manager for WinStar Farm had a couple of moments that made him feel bad.
But by the end of the $750,000 Whitney Stakes, Walden felt as good as he could after Improbable won by a comfortable 2 lengths Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.
Improbable, a 4-year-old by City Zip, stayed just behind the easy pace set by long shot and locally bred Mr. Buff. When asked to move, Improbable never looked back. By My Standards was second and favorite Tom’s d’Etat overcame stumbling at the start to finish third.
That stumble was one of the reasons Walden felt bad. Almost one month ago, WinStar Farm — one of the three groups that owns Improbable — bought the breeding rights to Tom’s d’Etat, a 7-year-old horse riding a four-race win streak before Saturday.
“That was a little bit unfortunate,” Walden said of the stumble. “And he ran a super race to finish third. It’s going to be a good rematch down the road.”
The other reason Walden felt bad barely qualifies. Improbable acted up in the gate a couple of times just before the start. That, however, is nothing new.
“He’s been like that since he was 2 or 3,” winning jockey Irad Ortiz said. “We know him so we were ready for it. The starter did a great job. He stuck with the horse, he fixed it."
“It’s not as surprising when you’ve seen it before,” Walden said, noting his antics probably cost him in last year’s Pennsylvania Derby. “He typically has one episode. It’s just a question of getting that out of the way and then he settles down. You could see he broke really well.”
Mr. Buff, bred and owned by Chester and Mary Broman, took the early lead, but was in no hurry, going a quarter-mile in 25.12 seconds and a half-mile in 49.74. That pace didn’t concern Ortiz, sitting in second, but it was a problem for Joel Rosario aboard Tom’s d’Etat.
“I think the pace was fine,” Rosario said, “but the stumble coming out of the gate, I lost ground right away. It’s hard to come from way back.”
Baffert, who remained at Del Mar in California, became the first trainer to win consecutive Whitneys since Scotty Schulhofer did in 1994 and 1995. McKinzie won last year’s Whitney.
Ortiz said Improbable, who was just a half-length behind Mr. Buff after 6 furlongs, felt comfortable throughout the race.
“He was really coming to him on the backside,” Ortiz said. “He was picking him up on his own. I let him do his thing because we were going a little slow, so I let him move early. He was beautiful by the quarter-pole.”
Code of Honor, last year’s Travers winner, never fired. He was fourth most of the race, briefly moved into third in the stretch, but finished a well-beaten fourth by 5 lengths.
“(Ortiz) took a peek back and Code of Honor and Tom’s d’Etat were going along, but they didn’t look like they were really firing as much as they can,” Walden said.
"With a slow pace, he should have been on the bridle right behind those horses," Code of Honor jockey John Velazquez said. "He broke well enough and I was right behind them, and then he just ran kind of flat from there."
Improbable is by City Zip, who performed well at the Spa and seems to have passed it along to his progeny.
Saturday's 12-race card generated an all-sources handle record of $35,796,435, far surpassing the previous Whitney Day record of $31,835,863 set last year. Last year's paid attendance was 40,791. Saratoga Race Course is operating without spectators this year per state coronavirus guidelines.
