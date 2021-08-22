Horologist earns wire-to-wire win at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Horologist led from the gate to the finish Sunday in winning the $120,000 Summer Colony at Saratoga Race Course.

The 2020 New Jersey-bred Horse of the Year pulled away for an 8 1/2-length victory under Junior Alvarado in the 1 1/8-mile race for older fillies and mares.

Trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, Horologist finished in 1:51.57 on a sealed main track, returning $4.20 on a $2 winning wager as the even-money favorite.

Gold Spirit, with Joel Rosario up, finished second, 3 3/4 lengths ahead of So Darn Hot.

Horologist had finished second to Royal Flag in her last outing in the Grade III Shuvee on July 25 at Saratoga. Two starts back, she had gotten boxed in on the inside post at Thistledown on June 26.

"She was inside and stuck down in there the last two races," Mott told NYRA. "We let her bounce out of there (Sunday) and do her thing without getting in her way. I think we’ve kept her from winning on a couple of occasions. A win does everyone some good."

Travers week begins Wednesday at the Spa with a 10-race schedule, highlighted by the $120,000 John's Call, a 1 5/8-mile test on the Mellon turf for 4-year-olds and up. First post is 1:05 p.m.

